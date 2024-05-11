Raging Harlem Mob Tries to Deliver Street Justice to Man Accused of Punching 43-Year-Old Woman and Slashing 11-Year-Old Girl (VIDEO)

A man accused of a violent attack on a 43-year-old woman and slashing an 11-year-old girl on a Harlem subway platform was nearly lynched by an angry mob of locals on Friday.

Harlem police apprehended Shaquan Cummings, 30, moments before an angry mob could attack him.

Cummings is accused of a brutal assault on an 11-year-old girl and a 43-year-old woman near the 116th Street subway station, the New York Post reported.

Authorities report that Cummings, who has a lengthy criminal history, first attacked the woman by punching her near a street corner around 2:15 p.m. He then reportedly ran onto the subway platform and slashed the young girl in the back of her head and her ear while she was holding her mother’s hand.

The girl’s mother, Gorzata Sladek, described the attack as “traumatizing” and “terrible.” She recounted the horrifying moment when she turned to see her daughter bleeding profusely after feeling a sharp pain. Despite her efforts to stop a departing train and capture the assailant, Cummings managed to escape initially.

The incident left the young victim severely injured, requiring surgery involving multiple stitches and staples to close the wound.

The child was immediately treated by medical personnel near a local juice bar, where a UPS worker described her as “scared and crying” with her head and hand covered in blood.

“She’s not doing well emotionally. She doesn’t want to go back to school or even go outside,” Sladek shared with The Post.

Cummings was discovered by police just one block from where the first assault allegedly occurred.

A wild video that went viral on social media showed a group of enraged Harlem residents surrounding Cummings as he was shielded by police officers from the mob’s wrath.

In the footage, police can be seen protecting the accused man from the crowd, with one individual poking Cummings with a cane as he hides behind the officers.

WATCH:

Despite the volatile situation, police were able to take Cummings into custody. He has been charged with two counts of assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

According to the New York Post, Cummings has a long criminal history, which includes over 20 arrests for various offenses such as assault, criminal mischief, and fare evasion. He was most recently arrested two months prior and released on a desk appearance ticket for an assault charge.

In 2017, Cummings was arrested and charged with assault, menacing, harassment, and disorderly conduct after he kicked a 67-year-old woman in the head and spat on her while they were riding on a 2 train.

DNA Info reported: “Cummings then “suddenly” kicked her in the forehead and spit on her, police said. The victim tried to walk away from him, but he kept kicking at her, prosecutors said.

“Other passengers started yelling at Cummings to stop, so he walked away and got on the next train car, prosecutors said. The woman sustained redness and bruising on her head as a result of the attack, prosecutors said,” the outlet added.