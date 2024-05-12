Radical Protest Leader Linked to the Anti-Israel Campus Demonstrations Traveled to Communist Cuba for “Resistance Training”

We are witnessing the unification of the radical Islamic and Marxist movement in America.
A recent investigation into the highly organized nationwide campus protests across America found that several leaders of the anti-Israel movement traveled to communist Cuba for “resistance training.”
The anti-Israel protesters were associated with Black Lives Matter activists who allegedly provided training techniques to the Jew-hating mobs who set up camps on numerous American college campuses.
Investigators say BLM leader Manolo De Los Santos is tied to the movement. Manolo De Los Santos hails Hamas’ terror attacks as “heroic,” and calls for the destruction of Israel.
The New York Post reported that Manelo De Los Santos previously said, “When we finally deal that final blow to destroy Israel, when the state of Israel is finally destroyed and erased from history, that will be the single most important blow we can give to destroying capitalism and imperialism in our lifetime.”
Previously funded by giants like Goldman Sachs and other prominent American companies who were co-sponsoring the radical anti-American, anti-Israel movement.
NEW: NYC radical leader Manolo De Los Santos hails Hamas' terror attacks as "heroic," incites violence.
The 35-year-old activist, with deep ties to Cuba, has been at the… pic.twitter.com/XQIog2MK8n
— Hank (@HANKonX) May 6, 2024
Spanish EVTV reported:
A DNA investigation revealed that the anti-Israel protests taking place at several US universities are supported by organizations that traveled to Cuba to receive resistance training.
According to the results of the investigation, everything coincides with the Sunday report published by the New York Post, which revealed that a radical organization based in New York City, known as The People’s Forum, familiarized anti-Israel activists with Black Lives Matter protest techniques before they broke into a part of the Columbia University campus.
The information was shared by Diario las Américas
Likewise, they assure that the promoter of the protests is Manolo De Los Santos, a radical activist with deep connections with Cuba and who has important ties with Miguel Díaz-Canel.
Precisely, during the days of last week, Manolo De Los Santos urged the pro-Palestinian student protesters of Columbia to “give Joe Biden a hot summer” and criticized the “Zionist administration” of Columbia for wanting to “look like their masters In Israel”.
The style of the pro-Gaza demonstration is considered by many to be the result of decades of Cuban promotion of anti-Israel sentiment within radical left-wing organizations based in the US.
De Los Santos was held responsible for recreating “the summer of 2020,” a reference to the Black Lives Matter violence that shook several cities in the northern United States.