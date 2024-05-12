Radical Protest Leader Linked to the Anti-Israel Campus Demonstrations Traveled to Communist Cuba for “Resistance Training”

We are witnessing the unification of the radical Islamic and Marxist movement in America.

A recent investigation into the highly organized nationwide campus protests across America found that several leaders of the anti-Israel movement traveled to communist Cuba for “resistance training.”

The anti-Israel protesters were associated with Black Lives Matter activists who allegedly provided training techniques to the Jew-hating mobs who set up camps on numerous American college campuses.

Investigators say BLM leader Manolo De Los Santos is tied to the movement. Manolo De Los Santos hails Hamas’ terror attacks as “heroic,” and calls for the destruction of Israel.

The New York Post reported that Manelo De Los Santos previously said, “When we finally deal that final blow to destroy Israel, when the state of Israel is finally destroyed and erased from history, that will be the single most important blow we can give to destroying capitalism and imperialism in our lifetime.”

Previously funded by giants like Goldman Sachs and other prominent American companies who were co-sponsoring the radical anti-American, anti-Israel movement.

Spanish EVTV reported: