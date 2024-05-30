Pure Evil: Massachusetts Man Arrested for Tricking Ex-Girlfriend into Taking Abortion Pills by Claiming They Were Vitamins

A Massachusetts man has been arrested for tricking his ex-girlfriend into taking abortion pills and killing their baby by claiming that they were iron supplements and vitamins.

Robert Kawada, 43, of Brookline, has been charged with poisoning, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a pregnant person, and assault and battery on a household or family member.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, Kawada and the victim, who has not been publicly identified, had met on a dating app in January and began dating.

Law&Crime reports:

In March, Kawada ended the relationship. But shortly thereafter, she learned she was pregnant. She told him she was pregnant with his baby, and the two began meeting to discuss plans. Kawada claimed to have knowledge about pregnancies because his ex-wife had a child, and his father was an OB-GYN. Once, Kawada gave her homemade raspberry leaf cookies, which are believed to induce labor and considered dangerous to eat during the first trimester because it could cause a miscarriage, police wrote. The suspect would say she looked pale and inquire about her iron levels. Several times, Kawada gave her pills that he said were iron pills, the affidavit said. He allegedly would hold the pill between her cheeks and instruct her to let it dissolve as opposed to swallowing it. He also reportedly told her how often to take the pills. The woman told detectives with the Watertown Police Department that Kawada would pull on her cheeks to ensure she was ingesting the pills. Once, she went to the bathroom, spit the pill out and saved others in a plastic bag. Kawada reportedly became angry when she told him she swallowed the pill. As she took the pills over several weeks, she had several painful cramps and bleeding. Kawada allegedly assured her everything was normal. She went to an OB-GYN appointment, and the doctor said the baby’s heartbeat was strong, and everything appeared normal.

Just before their last time seeing each other, the woman received a call from someone claiming to be a nurse, informing her that her iron levels were low. Shortly after, Kawada showed up with pills.

The “nurse” called again later that day, telling her to take more, which she did.

Kawada had repeatedly urged her to get an abortion, but she refused and informed him that she wanted to keep the baby. She even offered to raise it on her own.

“That night, she woke up with extreme cramps and felt a discharge,” Law&Crime reports. “She told detectives she felt as though she was having a miscarriage. After discovering the nurse who called her wasn’t a nurse and came from an internet number, she contacted her family about the situation. They had her call Watertown police on May 2. Medical personnel took her to a hospital where doctors confirmed she had a miscarriage, the affidavit said.”

The victim gave police one of the pills that Kawada had given her, which they were able to confirm was the abortion drug Misoprostol.

On Kawada’s phone, police found that he had been searching phrases such as “9 week aborted fetus pics” and “telephone voice changer.”

Kawada is currently being held on $100,000 bond.