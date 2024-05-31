PURE EVIL: Dictator Biden Smirks When Asked About Trump Being a Political Prisoner by the Regime (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks on the Middle East one day after a jury returned a guilty verdict against Trump.

Dictator Biden unleashed on Trump during his remarks and declared it is dangerous for Trump to say the trial was rigged.

The jury convicted Trump on 34 felony counts in Alvin Bragg’s “hush money” trial and we still don’t know what crimes Trump committed.

President Trump immediately came out and declared himself a political prisoner.

Biden was clearly satisfied with the work his Regime did to convict his main political opponent Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump refers to himself as a political prisoner and blames you directly. What’s your response to that, sir?” a reporter asked Joe Biden.

Biden shuffled away, stopped, turned around and smirked before shuffling away again.

Joe Biden is pure evil.

WATCH:

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

