Virginia State Police in Full Riot Gear Pepper Spray and Tackle Pro-Hamas Agitators at Tantrum Encampment (VIDEO)

Pro-Hamas agitators at UVA were petulant when police arrived to remove their tantrum encampment.

As police entered the area, the protestors taunted police as they hysterically shrieked, “UPD, KKK, IDF, you’re all the same,” likening the police to the Ku Klux Klan and Israel Defense Forces.

Virginia State Police were dispatched to campus to remove the Hamas cheerleaders from their encampment, which, according to University officials, violates school policy.

When the agitators refused to dismantle tents and leave, officers in full riot gear began spraying pepper spray.

Although reports at first suggested tear gas was used, Virginia State Police said, NO law enforcement in Virginia have or deploy tear gas, by its defined chemical composition.”

Protesters are being taken into custody and Virginia state police in full riot gear are spraying tear gas. @29NewsWVIR pic.twitter.com/Be2JYthUHA — Anahita Jafary (@anahitajafary_) May 4, 2024

In this video you can see one man being taken to the ground by Virginia State Police and another being tear-gassed. @29NewsWVIR pic.twitter.com/eVE46mbAoY — Anahita Jafary (@anahitajafary_) May 4, 2024

According to University officials, the encampment is in violation of a policy. While officials expressed support for peaceful protests on the UVA campus, they do not allow setting up tents and prohibit the use of electronically amplified sound, which includes electric megaphones.

The nasty chants can be clearly heard coming from a banned megaphone.

UVA officials said in a statement on Tuesday, “UVA has seen an increase in peaceful expressive activity on our Grounds this year in response to the ongoing Middle East conflict. As an institution committed to free expression and the open exchange of ideas, we strive to ensure these activities can take place safely, and in a manner that permits all parties to make their voices heard.”

“The University is prohibited by the Constitution and our own values from restricting speech based on its content, even in cases where the content is hurtful or offensive,” the school said. “We do, however, enforce reasonable restrictions on the time, place, and manner of expressive activities, so as to assure the safety of our community and to avoid disruption to University life or the rights of others. As we become aware of planned expressive activities, University officials engage with organizers to inform them of these policies.”

The policy regarding tents specifically states:

All tents and air supported structures erected on State Property or paid for by UVA funds are to be approved and inspected by UVA Fire Safety personnel prior to use. All tents and air supported structures require a permit. Permits may be obtained through the Office of Environmental Health and Safety (EHS).

All stages erected on State Property are to be permitted through the office of the UVA Building Official and in accordance with the International Building Codes. Please submit permit request for stages to [email protected].

All tents and stages not erected on State Property but paid for with UVA Funds must be approved by EHS and the UVA Building Official in order for the funds to be allocated from UVA Procurement.

Firms and/or individual(s) erecting tents must have a bond or insurance that has been reviewed and approved by the University’s Office of Risk Management at 434-924-3055.

All tents must be at least 20 feet from buildings, other tents, or any other structure. Tents shall not be placed directly under any tree or overhead projection unless otherwise permitted. Although students are whining and whinging about “a sudden change” in the policy, Daily Progress reporter Jason Armesto reports that the ban on tents has been communicated to students dozens of times over the past few days and “Chief Longo and student affairs have both communicated it to protestors, ‘In any interaction with folks down there this has come up.'” UVA says there has been no ambiguity about the policy.

“This has ben communicated to them dozens of times over past few days.” Say Chief Longo and student affairs have both communicated it to protestors. “In any interaction with folks down there this has come up.” — Jason Armesto (@rmest0) May 4, 2024 State troopers were called in to deal with the unhinged mob.

This is why state troopers were called into UVA. Students blocked local police from tearing down the Hamas camp.pic.twitter.com/uRdV4yWb57 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 4, 2024

Happening right now at the University of Virginia. Hamas campers given a 10 minute warning before arrests begin. As a UVA grad, it’s good to see that young terrorists in training are not allowed on school grounds.pic.twitter.com/pb3lBOeKNz — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 4, 2024

The screaming shrews who would not comply were hauled off by police.