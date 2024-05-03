Prince Harry Goes to London for His Charity Invictus Games’ 10-Year Celebration – But Despite His Reaching Out, King Charles and Prince William Seem To Be Ignoring Him

An outcast from the British Royal Family, Prince Harry is headed for London, where a festive celebration awaits him. But what does NOT await him, reportedly, is the warmth of a loving family.

To begin with, Harry will be staying in a hotel, since he does not have a London home anymore, and though the Windsor family has dozens upon dozens of houses, apparently no one volunteered to host him.

The Duke of Sussex has been attempting to mend the relationship with his family and undo the mess of his own making that drew them so far apart from him.

Harry has invited all his family to the ‘Invictus Games’ 10-year celebration ceremony in London.

But so far, no senior members of the royal family are expected at the Wednesday event at St Paul’s Cathedral.

His father, King Charles, and his sister-in-law, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, are both currently undergoing cancer treatment away from the public eye.

Coincidentally or not, the two ailing family members were the ones that the author of Harry’s Biography ‘Spare’ said were the ‘racist Royals’ that asked about how dark would his son Archie’s skin be.

Harry also remains estranged from his older brother, Prince William.

Page Six reported:

“Prince Harry has invited all of his family to the event to celebrate the Invictus Games 10th anniversary next week – but no senior royals are going. It’s still unclear whether he’ll see King Charles while in London.”

Harry has not spoken to his brother for more than a year.

“A well-placed London socialite who knows the brothers confirmed that Harry had invited William — as well as other members of the royal family — to the event to honor the veterans charity he founded.”

Charles will reportedly invite Harry and wife Meghan Markle to Balmoral castle in Scotland this summer, so that the King can see his grandchildren Archie, and grand-daughter Lilibet.

“Harry and his father last saw each other in February when Charles, 75, was diagnosed with cancer and Harry jetted over from California to see him — but was given just over 30 minutes with the king.”

Instead of the Invictus Games celebration, Charles will have an audience with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the season.

“As he told ABC News in February, he was ‘grateful’ for the time spent with his father earlier that month, adding, ‘I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can’. […] Harry will be staying in a hotel in London, as he no longer has a UK home after being asked to give up Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate.”

Harry and Megan will visit Nigeria on an invitation by Chief of Defense Staff General Christopher Gwabin Musa.

Megan revealed in 2022 that she had discovered she was ‘43% Nigerian’ after doing a genealogy test.

They will visit military rehabilitation centers and sports facilities, as well as meetings with local organizations working to support veterans’ welfare.

