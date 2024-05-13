Previously Deported Illegal Immigrant in Texas Charged in Death of 3-Month-Old Infant

Another one of Biden’s voters.

A 26-year-old previously deported illegal immigrant has been charged in the death of a 3-month-old baby, Fox News reported

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to a distress call at a residence on Needham Road, where they found the severely injured baby. Despite immediate medical intervention, the infant succumbed to injuries on April 24.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Melvin Jesus Aquino Enriquez, is charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and assault-family violence involving strangulation.

Aquino Enriquez, who had been living with the baby and its mother, was taken into custody. The MCSO Special Victims Unit, working alongside Texas Child Protective Services and other agencies, launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the injuries, which later led to the baby’s unfortunate death.

Read the news release:

On April 14, 2024, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services concerning a severely injured 3-month-old child admitted to a local hospital. The Special Victim’s Unit of the Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with Child Protective Services investigators, promptly initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s injuries. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Melvin Jesus Aquino Enriquez as a suspect who was residing at a home in the 25000 block of Needham Rd, Porter, TX. Enriquez resides at the home with the infant and the mother of the infant. During the investigation, it was discovered that Enriquez had also committed an act of Assault, Family Violence-Strangulation, at which time he was arrested and placed in the Montgomery County Jail. On April 17, 2024, Special Victim’s Unit Detectives charged Enriquez with Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury. Tragically, the young victim succumbed to the injuries on April 21, 2024. The Special Victim’s Unit is currently awaiting autopsy results to further determine the circumstances leading to the untimely and devastating death of the child. Pending these findings, detectives will proceed with pursuing appropriate additional charges. Enriquez is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on the two charges with a bond of $750,000. Additionally, Enriquez is being held on an ICE hold due to his immigration status. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office extends its gratitude to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Child Protective Services, and Children’s Safe Harbor for their critical roles in this sensitive investigation. Our office, alongside the community, mourns the tragic loss of this young life. We are committed to ensuring justice is served and are determined to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

This is not Aquino Enriquez’s first encounter with the U.S. law enforcement.

An ICE spokesperson told Fox News that he is a “previously removed Mexican national” who had illegally re-entered the United States after being deported.

His history includes an arrest in March 2020 by Harris County (Texas) authorities, after which he was placed in immigration proceedings and subsequently deported to Mexico in September 2020. However, he re-entered the U.S. illegally and was once again detained in April 2024 following the recent assault charges.