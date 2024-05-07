President Trump Uses Clever Trick to Avoid Violating Judge Merchan’s Unconstitutional Gag Order (VIDEO)

President Trump on Tuesday walked out of the New York City courtroom to talk to the press after Stormy Daniels testified in Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ trial.

Stormy testified to irrelevant yet very salacious details about her sexual encounter with Trump that allegedly happened many years ago.

She was also reportedly making scripted jokes in the courtroom to win over the jury but nobody was laughing.

Trump walked out of the court and spoke to the media. He used a clever trick to avoid violating Judge Merchan’s illegal gag order.

Crooked Judge Merchan on Monday held Trump in contempt, fined him thousands of dollars, and threatened to jail him if he continued to defend himself.

Merchan has trampled all over Trump’s First Amendment rights with the illegal gag order. Trump isn’t allowed to defend himself against attacks from witnesses. Meanwhile Michael Cohen is on TikTok trashing Trump.

Trump pulled out a piece of paper and read quotes from CNN and other news outlets on what they are reporting about the ‘hush money’ case.

“Some of these statements made about this witch hunt,” Trump said as pulled out a piece of paper.

“On CNN – fake news CNN – Michael Moore said the proof of falsified records has not been accomplished,” Trump said. “On ‘Good Morning America’ they said, expense payments to lawyers are not illegal expenses…”

Trump continued, “There’s no case…it’s an unfair trial”

WATCH: