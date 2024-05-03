President Trump Responds to Bombshell Video Report on the CIA | Beyond the Headlines

“I have evidence that exposes the CIA,” announced James O’Keefe last week before releasing the “most important” video of his entire career.

The footage was shocking.

CIA contractor Amjad Fseisim was caught on film saying that CIA Directors Gina Haspel and Mike Pompeo, among other senior officials, deliberately kept sensitive information from President Trump, whom they labeled a “Russian asset.”

Fseisim also alleged that the intelligence community used FISA warrants to spy on Trump and his team, a practice that has reportedly continued even after his presidency. “We monitor everything,” he said.

O’Keefe Media (OMG) asked President Trump for a direct response to the video. Take a listen to what he had to say.

Maria Zeee discusses all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!