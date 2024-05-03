President Trump Receives Warm Welcome as He Delivers Pizzas to Heroic New York Firefighters After Long Day of Lawfare in NYC Court (VIDEO)

President Trump was warmly received by New York City’s finest as he delivered a special treat to them following a long day in court.

As Fox News reported, the 45th President spent most of the day cooped up inside a Manhattan courtroom to witness testimony and cross-examination regarding the bogus criminal charges against him. Corrupt Judge Juan Merchan also heard arguments from prosecutors and Trump’s defense team on whether Trump violated the unconstitutional gag order imposed upon him.

Media outlets captured footage of Trump hand-delivering pizzas and posing for photos alongside the firefighters. The visit lasted roughly 10 minutes, and Trump did not address the media afterward.

Look how thrilled the firefighters are to see a man taking time to honor them. Compare this to a so-called “president” who regularly spits on those who serve.

RIGHT NOW: President Trump delivers pizza to FDNY in New York! pic.twitter.com/Dv21aAPPV1 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 2, 2024

Fox News notes this was the same fire department Trump visited in 2021 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

In addition to the pizzas, Trump expressed his admiration for the firefighters by writing “FDNY “I LOVE YOU ALL — SPECIAL PEOPLE.”

President @realDonaldTrump signs to FDNY "I LOVE YOU ALL — SPECIAL PEOPLE" pic.twitter.com/PZ8AbTLdPb — Margo Martin (@margommartin) May 2, 2024

Fire Department of New York (FDNY) spokesperson Jim Long told Politico that Trump wanted to thank the firefighters for their heroic work and that they were the absolute best. Long also said the Trump campaign asked to visit and paid for the pizza.

Trump called the visit “a true honor” on his Truth Social account.