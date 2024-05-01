President Trump: Joe Biden Seems to Be Determined for an October 7 Style Event Here in America (VIDEO)

President Trump spoke to supporters in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Wednesday where he concentrated on Joe Biden’s failed policies that are crippling America.

During his speech President Trump noted that Joe Biden is going to start bringing Jew-hating Palestinians into the country from Gaza. Polling found that 68% to 89% of Palestinians support terror attacks on Israel. Joe Biden wants to bring these people into the US.

President Trump says Joe Biden seems to be determined to create the conditions for an October 7th attack here in America!

President Trump: Crooked Joe is now reportedly planning, this is wonderful news for you people in Wisconsin, to bring massive numbers of Gazans from the Middle East all live to your American towns, your towns and villages. Your towns and villages will now be accepting people from Gaza, lots of people from Gaza, and various other places, Yemen, lots of other places. You Now, just let the world simmer down a little bit, please. He’s now delivering thousands. He just announced last night he’s going to deliver thousands of people to a town near you. Joe Biden seems to determine to… He’s just determined to create the conditions for an October seventh style attack right here in America. It’s going to happen with all of these people coming in from the Southern border… Did you see where, and nobody knew this, that for a year and a half, they’ve been actually flying planes in and landing in towns all over the country, and they’re flying them in by the thousands?

Trump’s right.

Even Trump-hating FBI Chief Chris Wray says there are concerns of a coordinated terror attack on US soil.

Wray says that after he was silent as over 10 million illegals crossed over into the US since Joe Biden came into office.

Via Midnight Rider.

