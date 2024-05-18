President Trump Eviscerates Joe Biden In Hilarious ‘Keeps Falling’ Music Video On Truth Social

by

Former President Donald Trump is calling attention to Joe Biden’s deteriorating cognitive functioning by pinning a parody music video, featuring the ailing White House occupant falling over and wandering around, to his Truth Social account on Friday.

The video, a parody of rock artist Tom Petty’s famous tune “Free Fallin,” features Biden falling down on stage, tripping down the steps of Air Force One and aimlessly wandering around as the lyrics point out Biden “Keeps Fallin.’

WATCH:

The video, created by comedian and host of Fox News Saturday Night Jimmy Failla, is going viral as people across the mock the installed commander-in-chief’s embarrassing falls and gaffes.

Jimmy Failla attends 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards

The song is from Failla’s album, “The More You Joe” produced by “C’Mon Man Records.” 

The lyrics to the song read:

He’s an old guy

has dementia,

can’t lead us.

And the country is screwed.

Tells some big lies,

barely speaks English,

sniffs children,

and their mom’s hair, too,

Goes the wrong way.

When he leaves his speeches,

Gets lost each day.

In the White House yard,

All the Dems say

that we should reelect him.

How can he win?

When walking is hard?

And Joe Keeps, (keeps falling yeah he keeps falling)

Keeps falling (keeps falling yeah he keeps falling)

And Joe keeps (keeps falling yeah he keeps falling)

Keeps falling (keeps falling yeah he keeps falling)

In March 2021, Biden tripped and fell three times as he struggled to walk up the stairs boarding Air Force One.

In June 2022, Biden fell over while riding his bike as he stopped to take questions from reporters.

Joe Biden tips over on his bicycle in Rehoboth Beach

In June 2023, Biden toppled over on stage at a US Air  Force Academy graduation ceremony.

President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony

In Oct. 2023, he again tripped while walking upstairs to deliver a speech in Pennsylvania but caught himself.

Trending: JUST IN: Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett’s Cause of Death Revealed

US President Joe Biden trips on the stairs prior to his remarks on Israel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in October 2023.

In poll after poll, a plurality of Americans, including Democrat voters, agree Joe Biden does not have the physical fitness or mental capability for another term.

Photo of author
Alicia Powe
Alicia is an investigative journalist and multimedia reporter. Alicia's work is featured on numerous outlets including the Gateway Pundit, Project Veritas, Red Voice Media, World Net Daily, Townhall and Media Research Center, where she uncovers fraud and abuse in government, media, Big Tech, Big Pharma and public corruption. Alicia has a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. She served in the Correspondence Department of the George W. Bush administration and as a War Room analyst for the Rudy Giuliani Presidential Committee.

You can email Alicia Powe here, and read more of Alicia Powe's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.