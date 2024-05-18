President Trump Eviscerates Joe Biden In Hilarious ‘Keeps Falling’ Music Video On Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump is calling attention to Joe Biden’s deteriorating cognitive functioning by pinning a parody music video, featuring the ailing White House occupant falling over and wandering around, to his Truth Social account on Friday.

The video, a parody of rock artist Tom Petty’s famous tune “Free Fallin,” features Biden falling down on stage, tripping down the steps of Air Force One and aimlessly wandering around as the lyrics point out Biden “Keeps Fallin.’

WATCH:

OMG! Donald Trump just posted this video on Truth Social. https://t.co/qzEfCDM4p7 pic.twitter.com/jARrh0fCHL — Steve (@SteveLovesAmmo) May 17, 2024

The video, created by comedian and host of Fox News Saturday Night Jimmy Failla, is going viral as people across the mock the installed commander-in-chief’s embarrassing falls and gaffes.

The song is from Failla’s album, “The More You Joe” produced by “C’Mon Man Records.”

The lyrics to the song read:

He’s an old guy has dementia, can’t lead us. And the country is screwed. Tells some big lies, barely speaks English, sniffs children, and their mom’s hair, too, Goes the wrong way. When he leaves his speeches, Gets lost each day. In the White House yard, All the Dems say that we should reelect him. How can he win? When walking is hard? And Joe Keeps, (keeps falling yeah he keeps falling) Keeps falling (keeps falling yeah he keeps falling) And Joe keeps (keeps falling yeah he keeps falling) Keeps falling (keeps falling yeah he keeps falling)

In March 2021, Biden tripped and fell three times as he struggled to walk up the stairs boarding Air Force One.

In June 2022, Biden fell over while riding his bike as he stopped to take questions from reporters.

In June 2023, Biden toppled over on stage at a US Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.

In Oct. 2023, he again tripped while walking upstairs to deliver a speech in Pennsylvania but caught himself.

In poll after poll, a plurality of Americans, including Democrat voters, agree Joe Biden does not have the physical fitness or mental capability for another term.