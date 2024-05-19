Pregnant Mother in Los Angeles County Abandons Baby Girl in Store’s Shopping Cart

Authorities have identified the mother of an infant who was abandoned in a shopping cart at a Los Angeles County business on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had released photos of the mother and infant and asked the public for help identifying them.

The mother was in a store in Lomita when she asked an employee to call her a cab.

“The woman went to the bathroom as the employee arranged for a taxi. When the taxi arrived, authorities say the woman got in the car and left the child behind in a shopping cart,” ABC 7 reports.

On Wednesday, relatives of the woman helped police track her down.

“On Wednesday, May 15, 2024, Lomita detectives spoke with family members of the abandoned infant who identified her and the biological mother,” the LASD wrote in an update posted to Facebook. “The investigation is ongoing. There is no additional information available at this time.”

The department is still asking for anyone with information to contact them. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

The baby was placed in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.