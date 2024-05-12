Postal Worker Robbed at Gunpoint in California in Broad Daylight (Video)

On Monday, a 63-year-old female mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint by two thugs while delivering mail in Dublin, California.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the carrier, who has worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 33 years, delivering mail in a quiet residential neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. when suddenly a masked man emerges behind her.

A second masked individual follows closely behind.

Suddenly, a masked man comes up behind the mail carrier, followed by a second person who is also masked and the two masked men pull a gun.

KTVC reports:

“Somebody came up behind me and ‘boom,’ just hit me ,and put a gun to my head,” said the female postal carrier who asked not to be identified.”He said, ‘Give me your keys. You don’t want to die, do you?’ I go no, no, no. So I reached in, got my keys, and he goes, ‘Where’s your phone? You got two minutes’.” The worker went to the mail truck to get her phone and handed it to the armed robber while fearing the worst. She said,”On my god, I’m going to die.” But the two men ran away after taking the keys to mailboxes and the truck, along with her cell phone. She went to a neighbor for help in calling 911.

The USPS is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Watch: