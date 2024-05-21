POLAND SAYS NO: Even Ultra-Globalist PM Tusk Rejects EU’s Migrant Quotas – Will Not Pay the Fines for Refusing Them – Says Already Hosting Hundreds of Thousands of Ukrainians

It seems that not even the liberal, ultra-globalist Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusker is capable to strong arm his eastern-European nation into accepting migrants from Middle-East and Africa.

And he is not even going to try.

Now it arises that the European Union approved its new asylum and migration system – despite Poland voting against the so-called migration pact in its entirety.

And what’s more, Tusk is refusing to receive illegal migrants sent to Poland under the EU-established ‘quotas,’ even though Warsaw has a ‘legal obligation’ to do so under European rules.

In this instance, Defender of Democracy Tusk is virtually indistinguishable from Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, ‘the autocrat,’ whose country also voted against the new rules.

While all this is going on, Tusk reportedly wants the EU’s help in building ‘impenetrable’ walls on the borders with Russia and Belarus.

To receive its ‘portion of migrants’ from Africa and the Middle East is ‘obligatory’ for each EU member country – according to the Pact on Migration and Asylum (NPMA), adopted by the EU in April.

Donald Tusk reiterated that Poland ‘will not have to accept any migrants, that the EU will not impose any migrant quotas on us.’

Sputnik reported:

“A refusal to receive a migrant for whom the EU earmarked Poland as the new motherland should cost Poland €20,000 (about $21,000) – the norm established by the NPMA. But Tusk objects. ‘We won’t pay for anything, and we won’t take any migrants that arrive from other directions [except the Ukrainian one]. And the EU will not impose any migrant quotas on us‘, Tusk said in a statement published on his office’s Twitter account. ‘But Poland will require financial support from the EU, because Poland became a host country for hundreds of thousands of migrants from Ukraine’.”

Poland’s (and Hungary’s) stance is in direct contradiction to the norms of the New Pact.

But it is an overwhelmingly popular position in Poland, where citizens strongly disapproves of hosting migrants ‘from far away countries’.

“Simultaneously, a recent survey by SW Research indicates that 67% of Poles favor enhancing border security with Russia and Belarus. The building of a 5.5 meter high and 400 kilometers long wall separating Poland from Belarus and Russia’s Kaliningrad region will be costly.

On Saturday, Tusk said in his speech in Krakow that Poland would invest [the equivalent of] $2.5 billion […] in these ‘dissuasion’ fortifications. Poland already spends 4% of its GDP on defense, so Tusk’s promise to get the EU’s participation is weak solace to the electorate.”

