Pandora’s Box Opened! Kash Patel Calls On GOP to Unleash Subpoenas on Judge Merchan’s Family and DA Bragg in Wake of Trump’s ‘Unconstitutional’ Verdict

In the wake of the unconstitutional verdict against former President Donald Trump, Kash Patel, a former Trump administration official, is urging Republican lawmakers to take a bold stand against perceived judicial and prosecutorial misconduct.

Patel’s statement, made on Truth Social, demands lawmakers investigate financial gains made by the family of Judge Juan Merchan and examine connections between the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and the Biden White House.

“Congress: Subpoena the bank records for Merchan’s daughter- find out how much money she has made for her family since her father unlawfully stayed on the case, and how much money she will make as a direct result of this unconstitutional verdict,” Patel said.

Last month, Trump filed a motion requesting Judge Merchan be recused because of his daughter’s political work.

The judge’s daughter, Loren Merchan, is a far-left political operative who worked for the Biden-Harris campaign. The media has infantilized 34-year-old Loren Merchan in an effort to attack Trump’s First Amendment-protected speech.

Loren Merchan’s firm, Authentic Campaigns, Inc., has received tens of millions of dollars from Democrats who want to take down Trump.

TGP contributor Paul Ingrassia reported on Judge Merchan’s daughter, Loren, back in April.

There is the scandal involving Merchan’s daughter. As brilliantly exposed by Laura Loomer, Merchan’s impartiality has been irreparably muddied by reports that his daughter, Loren, serves as President of an organization called “Authentic,” which describes itself as a “digital agency” that “partner[s] with clients to build award-winning programs for progressive causes and campaigns.” The organization proudly boasts Kamala Harris and Adam Schiff, who pushed the debunked Steele dossier claiming Russian meddling in the 2016 election, as two of its most valued clients. Other clients featured on the organization’s website are the Biden Harris Campaign, Governor Gavin Newsom, Governor Kathy Hochul, and Rep. Ilhan Omar, among countless other far-left progressive Democrats. To occupy such a high leadership role in a group whose client is, incredulously, the “Biden Harris campaign” is the paradigmatic example of a conflict of interest. And not that further evidence to support a conflict would be needed, but Loomer’s research also uncovered that, per FEC public filings, Loren donated thousands of dollars directly to Democratic politicians.

According to The New York Post, Loren Merchan helped Democrats raise $93 million off of her father’s case.

“In 2019, Ms. Merchan made public statements during a podcast regarding a conversation with Your Honor that reflect bias against President Trump from both speakers in that exchange,” Trump’s lawyers wrote Friday, according to Fox News. “Consistent with that conversation, President Biden and Vice President Harris are long-term clients of Authentic and Ms. Merchan, along with many other politicians and entities who are actively campaigning and advocating against President Trump right now.”

“Authentic’s clients disbursed more than $18 million to the company between the return of the Indictment and the present,” Trump’s attorneys wrote. “It is industry practice that Authentic would receive percentages based on funds raised and recipient engagement, and Ms. Merchan has had an ownership stake and leadership role in the company while this case is pending.”

Here is Authentic Campaign’s full client list:

On Thursday, Laura Loomer reported that Judge Merchan is allowing his daughter’s clients to have unrestricted access inside the Trump trial.

According to Laura Loomer:

JUDGE MERCHAN’S DAUGHTER LOREN MERCHAN’S CLIENTS FROM HER DEMOCRAT POLITICAL CONSULTING FIRM @Authentic_HQ HAVE BEEN GIVEN SEATS INSIDE THE TRUMP TRIAL IN NYC Judge Merchan is now allowing his daughter’s clients to have unrestricted access inside the Trump Trial. His daughter, Loren Merchan, is a Democrat political consultant. Trending: Republican Senate Candidate Larry Hogan Just Ended His Political Career with One Tweet According to the Authentic Campaigns Website, which Loren Merchan is the President of, the anti-Trump Brennan Center for Justice is a client of Loren Merchan. Joyce Vance @JoyceWhiteVance is a Senior Fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice @BrennanCenter , and she has been inside the Trump trial where she’s been writing articles for the Brennan Center for Justice, which target and harass the members of the jury in the Trump Trial. One day ago, Joyce Vance wrote and published this article titled, “Can We Trust The Jury In Trump’s Manhattan Trial?” The Brennan Center for Justice hired Loren Merchan to manage their newsletter (See receipts below), which features articles from the Brennan Center for Justice website. Loren Merchan’s clients are now making money off of Loren’s father, and Loren is profiting off of her clients having seats inside the Trump Trial, because per her own website, Loren Merchan has increased the size of the Brennan Center’s newsletter by 204%! Political email lists are worth MILLIONS of dollars. Joyce Vance served as the US Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama from 2009 to 2017. She was appointed by Barrack Hussein Obama. ALSO EXCLUSIVE: Additionally, Susan Sachs Goldman, the mother of Democrat New York Congressman Dan Goldman @RepDanGoldman is on the Board of Directors for the Brennan Center for Justice. As I previously *exclusively* reported, Rep. Goldman is also a client of Loren Merchan, he prepared @MichaelCohen212 for his testimony in the Trump trial per his admission on MSDNC, and Dan Goldman has sent hundreds of thousands of dollars to the personal home residence of Loren Merchan. This is arguably jury intimidation in the way that Judge Merchan is having his daughter’s clients, who worked for Obama-Biden’s DOJ, come into the court room to write disparaging articles about the jury, which suggest they can’t make a decision on their own.

Kash Patel did not stop there. He further demanded, “In case you need a jurisdictional hook—Bragg’s office receives federal funds from DOJ to ‘administer justice’—GET ON IT… and while you are at it, subpoena Bragg and get all docs from his Biden WH meetings.”

Patel joined Steve Bannon to discuss this call to action:

WATCH:

On Thursday, Megyn Kelly suggested a reckoning is coming for Biden, Obama, and Clinton after the Trump verdict.

“These Democrats will rue the day they decided to use lawfare to stop a presidential candidate. I’m not talking about violence. I’m talking about tit for tat. You just wait and it won’t be Hunter Biden the next time. It is going to be Joe Biden. It could potentially still be Barack Obama. It could still potentially be Hillary Clinton. We’re going to have to look at what the statutes of limitations are, on the various crimes they surely committed. We’re going to have to look at passing laws to revive those dead crimes, felonies or misdemeanors so that those cases can be brought out of time. That’s what may be in the interests of justice. Just like they did for E. Jean Carroll with a New York state law that was passed just so that she could sue him. That’s what happened. Turned about as fair play and John Yoo, an amazing lawyer who worked in the Bush administration, Department of Justice, has a great piece out today how that is the only way they’ll learn. The only way to save the Republic now is to give them a taste of their own medicine.”

