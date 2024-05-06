Ole Miss Fraternity Kicks Out Student After He Mocks Morbidly Obese Pro-Hamas Protester (VIDEO)

An Ole Miss fraternity has decided to boot a student after a video of him viciously mocking a morbidly obese pro-Hamas protester went viral online.

As Jim Hoft previously reported, hundreds of student students gathered at a pro-Hamas protest on Thursday and began singing the National Anthem. But another video clip of students consisting of fraternity brothers taunting a portly agitator whom police officers were holding back also emerged that same day.

CNN identified the agitator as 24-year-old journalism and media graduate student Jaylin Smith. She confirmed to the outlet she was the woman in the video.

Roughly nine seconds into the video clip, a male can be seen apparently making monkey noises toward Smith while jumping up and down. The young individual was later connected to the fraternity Phi Delta Theta.

The other students refrain from making ape-like sounds. They stick to cheering the officers and shouting provocative statements such as “Lock her up!”

This video from Ole Miss is beautiful, but guys, please put away the phones. Be in the moment when you’re mocking the Hamas loving fat girl. pic.twitter.com/0ESdQ6a99Q — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) May 3, 2024

Leftists led by former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill were quick to label the student’s actions as racist. She demanded in an X post that Ole Miss ban the fraternity for their actions toward the protester.

1) What fraternity does he represent? That fraternity’s national leadership needs to be contacted immediately and that frat should be barred from campus. 2) We have recently seen endless conversations and action items created about antisemitism, but I’m guessing that same energy… https://t.co/JvuTXYaMqK — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 3, 2024

On Sunday, Phi Delta Theta bowed to the online outrage and announced in statement that they had kicked the man out of the fraternity for his “racist actions.”