Ohio State House Higher Education Committee Passes Bill to Protect Women’s Sports

The Gateway Pundit reported that the Biden regime proudly announced that women will be forced to allow men in their locker rooms and bathrooms with a new 1577-page Title IX ruling.

Because the Biden Regime won’t do it, lawmakers in states throughout the country have been stepping up to protect women and girls.

In Ohio, the Ohio House Higher Education Committee passed House Bill 183 , which mandates that Ohio K-12 schools and colleges enforce bathroom and locker room usage based on students’ sex assigned at birth.

The Ohio Capital-Journal reports:

State Reps. Beth Lear, R-Galena, and Adam Bird, R-New Richmond, introduced House Bill 183 which would require Ohio K-12 schools and colleges to mandate that students could only use the bathroom or locker room that matches their sex assigned at birth. It would also prohibit schools from allowing students to share overnight accommodations with the opposite sex. HB 183 now awaits further consideration in the House, which is next scheduled to be in session April 24. Proponents argue that HB 183 addresses safety concerns, while critics contend it discriminates against transgender individuals. State Rep. Gayle Manning expressed hope for further discussions on the bill but ultimately voted in favor, citing concerns over potential legal liabilities and rising tuition costs in higher education institutions.

Biden’s dismantling of Title IX, meant to protect women and girls in sports, means women will be forced to compete against men annd women will be forced to accept men on their sports teams.

Women and young girls will be forced to share locker rooms and bathrooms based on gender identity rather than biological sex.

Young girls everywhere will be subject to the type of sexual exposure allegedly faced by the female athletes forced to share a locker room with trans swimmer Lia Thomas.

Preferred pronouns are also now mandated, and even the single use of the “wrong” pronoun can require discipline.

And, as May Mailman, Director of Independent Women’s Law Center, notes, Title IX is not a college law. This will impact girls as young as those in the Headstart program, geared to children from three to five years old, those in daycare, and those in Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Other states stepping up to protect women and girls is Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had strong words for Biden and his attack on women, “We will not comply.”

“Florida rejects Joe Biden’s attempt to rewrite Title IX. We will not comply, and we will fight back.”

“We are not going to let Joe Biden try to inject men into women’s activities.”



“We are not going to let Joe Biden undermine the rights of parents. And we are not going to let Joe Biden abuse his Constitutional authority to try to impose these policies on us here in Florida. We stand with opportunities; we are not going to let Biden get away with it.”

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters condemned Biden’s recent rewrite of Title IX, labeling it as “radical and illegal” and a direct assault on the rights of states, families, and specifically young women and girls.

Walters made it clear that Oklahoma does not intend to comply with the unconstitutional federal mandate.

“President Biden deciding to rewrite Title IX is one of the most radical and illegal moves we’ve ever seen from the federal government. It’s an attack on our states. It’s an attack on our families. And it’s an attack on our young women and girls. We will not stand for this in Oklahoma,” Walters.

In addition to Florida and Oklahoma, other states that have taken steps to protect single-sex spaces include Utah, and Alabama.