Obama Trash Talks Trump: “He’s Not Considered a Serious Guy” in New York

Barack Obama trashed President Trump during an appearance on the “Smartless” podcast with Joe Biden and Bill Clinton.

“I have been surprised that there haven’t been guardrails inside the Republican Party. Trump didn’t surprise me,” Barack Obama told host Jason Bateman.

“I mean, he comes from New York. There’s nobody in New York who does business with him or lend him money. He’s not considered a serious guy here,” Obama, the former community organizer who has created nothing in his life added.

Obama said he was surprised Trump was elected.

“But, so I was surprised he was elected, but I wasn’t surprised in terms of his behavior. I did expect, and I suspect Bill and Joe, you’d agree with this, that there would be some folks in the Republican Party who would say, no, you can’t go that far. You can’t start praising Putin and saying that his intelligence is better than the US intelligence agencies,” he said.

In 2020 Trump absolutely crushed Obama’s numbers with the most votes of any incumbent in US history. Trump received about 74 million votes in the 2020 presidential election. Obama received about 66 million votes in 2012 (and that’s with fraudulent ballots) so he can take a seat.

Obama trashed Trump and millions of his supporters (more than half the country).

AUDIO:

Barack H. Obama condescendingly says tens of millions of Americans support President Donald J. Trump because "people are being flooded with all kinds of stuff and they don't know how to sort it all out" pic.twitter.com/lYkdog8v9n — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 30, 2024

Listen to the full podcast with the three presidents here: