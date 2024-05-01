Obama Trash Talks Trump: “He’s Not Considered a Serious Guy” in New York

by

Barack Obama trashed President Trump during an appearance on the “Smartless” podcast with Joe Biden and Bill Clinton.

“I have been surprised that there haven’t been guardrails inside the Republican Party. Trump didn’t surprise me,” Barack Obama told host Jason Bateman.

“I mean, he comes from New York. There’s nobody in New York who does business with him or lend him money. He’s not considered a serious guy here,” Obama, the former community organizer who has created nothing in his life added.

Obama said he was surprised Trump was elected.

“But, so I was surprised he was elected, but I wasn’t surprised in terms of his behavior. I did expect, and I suspect Bill and Joe, you’d agree with this, that there would be some folks in the Republican Party who would say, no, you can’t go that far. You can’t start praising Putin and saying that his intelligence is better than the US intelligence agencies,” he said.

In 2020 Trump absolutely crushed Obama’s numbers with the most votes of any incumbent in US history. Trump received about 74 million votes in the 2020 presidential election. Obama received about 66 million votes in 2012 (and that’s with fraudulent ballots) so he can take a seat.

Obama trashed Trump and millions of his supporters (more than half the country).

AUDIO:

Listen to the full podcast with the three presidents here:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

