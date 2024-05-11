NYC Teacher Fired After Texting a Female Student 28,000 Times

Despite being fired by the Department of Education, a stubborn French teacher is still in the classroom – bragging that she is “invincible” despite sending nearly 30,000 late-night texts to a student.

After the Special Commissioner of Investigation substantiated claims of her bizarre behavior with students, Dulaina Almonte, 33, was fired from Harry S. Truman High School in The Bronx in 2020.

The New York Post reports,

“I can’t be guilty if I’m still a teacher,” Almonte — who now teaches at a Bronx charter school — boasted to The Post this week. “It’s not a crime, but still got fired, which is honestly why the DOE can suck a big pr–k,” she continued. “Still a teacher! Can’t touch me!” she bragged. “Still a teacher working elsewhere. Like, you really can’t f–king touch me.” Her audacity comes despite a damning 2022 SCI report which found her “excessive contact and behavior with the students demonstrates that she has no place in the New York City Schools.

During a 14-month period, Almonte sent 28,075 late-night texts to a 17-year-old female student – 66 messages a day – and traded nearly 1,900 texts with a 12-year-old boy.

Police also investigated a Truman HS student’s claim that she and a former student had engaged in a sex act in a classroom, according to the police report.

There was no arrest made against Almonte, who denied the allegations, which included that she and a student had “made out and engaged in oral sex throughout school.”

But the incident led to a lengthy SCI probe documenting her thousands of late-night and weekend chats with students, along with encrypted WhatsApp and Snapchat calls, and the teens’ multiple visits to her Bronx home. The report, the result of a year-long investigation, “was completely false,” Almonte insisted. Almonte is now teaching Spanish at the publicly-funded, privately-run AECI 2: NYC Charter High School for Engineering and Innovation, where teachers on average earn about $74,000, according to Indeed.com. Her pay in 2019 from the DOE was $71,963.

According to a review of SCI’s annual reports, only four of 254 sexual and “inappropriate” misconduct allegations by DOE employees were substantiated over the last five years.