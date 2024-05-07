NY Democrat Governor Hochul Slammed After Claiming Black Kids in the Bronx Don’t Know What the Word “Computer” Means (VIDEO)

It’s not racist when the Democrats say it.

New York’s Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul said black kids in the Bronx don’t know what the word “computer” is during remarks in Los Angeles this week.

Hochul made the racist remarks at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles.

“Now what we have is the money to build a phenomenal super computer that is gonna be accessible to the researchers in New York, college students, will attract more federal grants, and this is how we lay down the mark,” Kathy Hochul said. “No state has done this. In fact, I talk to a lot of other people who say, ‘I wish my governor had thought of that first.’ I say, ‘No no, this is New York. We like to be first,’ with all due respect to you from other states.”

“It’s sort of our attitude. We will be the best, we will be the first, and I want others to follow, because right now we have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word ‘computer’ is. They don’t know. They don’t know these things,” Hochul added.

"Young black kids growing up in the Bronx who don't even know what the word 'computer' is," – New York Governor Kathy Hochul

Kathy Hochul’s remarks received backlash from black lawmakers in New York.

Assembly Member Karines Reyes, R.N. responded on Twitter: "Deeply disturbed by @GovKathyHochul's recent remarks and the underlying perception that she has of Black & brown children from the BX. Our children are bright, brilliant, extremely capable, and more than deserving of any opportunities that are extended to other kids. Do better."

Hochul told the New York Post she “misspoke.”

“I misspoke and I regret it,” Hochul later told the New York Post in a statement. “Of course Black children in the Bronx know what computers are — the problem is that they too often lack access to the technology needed to get on track to high-paying jobs in emerging industries like AI. That’s why I’ve been focused on increasing economic opportunity since Day One of my Administration.”

Hochul sure sounds a lot like racist Joe Biden who previously suggested blacks and Hispanics are too stupid to figure out how to “get online.”

