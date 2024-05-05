NY Dem Who Voted For Law Meant to Ensnare President Trump Now Says Law is Unconstitutional After Rape Suit Against Him

When Democrat politicians in New York passed the Adult Survivors Act to punish Donald Trump and provide the ability for E. Jean Carroll to go after Trump 30 years later, their Trump Derangement Syndrome blinded them to how it might impact them.

The now-expired act allowed alleged victims to file civil lawsuits against their accused attackers within a specific window, even if the state’s statute of limitations had run out on their claims.

In November, The Gateway Pundit reported on allegations of sexual assault against embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) stemming from an incident in 1993.

Now, Kevin Parker, a Democrat state senator representing Brooklyn, is calling the Adult Survivors Act unconstitutional, and yet he voted for it.

The accusation against him occurred just before the law expired and stems from an incident in 2004.

The New York Post reports:

The state senator, along with every other member of the state Senate, had voted for the legislation in 2021. Parker even touted his support of the law in a statement in which he denied the rape charges against him shortly after they were levied in November. “I voted in favor of the [Adult Survivors Act] to ensure all New Yorkers can seek justice and be heard,” Parker wrote of the legislation, which was also passed by the assembly, signed into law by Hochul in May 2022 and expired in November 2023. “These allegations are absolutely untrue. My work and advocacy will continue,” Parker said.

Olga Jean-Baptiste alleges that when she was working with Parker on relief efforts for Haiti in 2004, he grabbed her by the wrists and forcibly raped her at her home.

Parker’s behavior has caused concerns in the past. In 2018, he tweeted to a GOP staffer to “Kill yourself.”

Candice Giove, who was the New York State Senate Majority’s deputy communications director, tweeted about Parker abusing his position after discovering that a placard found in a car parked in a bike lane belonged to Senator Parker. However, the license plate number on the placard did not match the vehicle.

Giove said on X, “It got to the bottom of this. The placard is assigned to @SenatorParker. However, the license plate # on the placard does not match the vehicle. So he either used it in another car or gave it to someone to use, both of which are not permitted.”

Although Parker deleted his reply to Giove, someone was able to capture a screenshot before it was removed.