NRA Members Stockpile Ammo in Fear of 2024 Election Unrest, Survey Reveals

A recent survey conducted by AmmunitionToGo.com at the 2024 National Rifle Association (NRA) Annual Meetings in Dallas, Texas, reveals a striking trend: a majority of NRA members are gearing up for potential civil unrest surrounding the upcoming presidential election.

The survey, which included nearly 1,000 respondents, revealed growing concerns among NRA members about the legitimacy of the 2020 election and the nation’s future stability. More than half of those polled were 50 years old or older.

Survey Highlights:

A vast majority, around 84%, do not recognize Joe Biden as the legitimate president from the 2020 elections. This sentiment is consistent across all age groups surveyed. Anticipation of Unrest: Approximately 75% foresee potential civil unrest related to the 2024 election outcomes, with about one-third fearing an imminent civil war in the next decade.

70% of surveyed members indicate they will be stocking up on ammunition ahead of the 2024 elections. Voting Intentions: 78% of NRA members plan to vote a straight Republican ticket in the upcoming election, with gun rights being a significant, though not the primary, concern.

An overwhelming 97% of survey respondents believe the Second Amendment was, in part, enshrined in the United States Constitution as a defensive mechanism against a tyrannical government. This belief underscores the deep-rooted conviction among NRA members about the fundamental purpose of their gun rights.

When it comes to what threatens the Second Amendment, NRA membership is split. That said, the concept of a gun owner database appears the most concerning to members among the more commonly discussed threats. Red flag laws and a renewed assault weapons ban follow. Currently, federal law prohibits a universal, national gun registry or database through the Brady Act.

The survey also suggests NRA members are more politically active than the average American, with 6 out of 10 surveyed members having contacted lawmakers about gun rights issues. This proactive approach to advocacy demonstrates the commitment of NRA members to protecting their Second Amendment rights.

Additional Insights on Gun Ownership and Rights:

The survey revealed that a majority (55%) support mandatory safety courses for gun owners, and nearly half (45%) favor mental health screenings prior to firearm purchases. Minority Rights: Less than a quarter (22%) believe that transgender individuals who have undergone gender reassignment surgery should be stripped of their firearm rights. 29% of respondents aged 18-30 believe that individuals who have undergone gender-reassignment surgery should have their firearms confiscated.

Despite media reports of internal challenges within the NRA, 75% of respondents trust the organization to advocate for Second Amendment rights. However, 87% feel the NRA could do more, pointing to the high-profile case of Kyle Rittenhouse as an example of where they believe stronger advocacy was needed.