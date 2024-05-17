NOT SMART: Woman Gored by Massive Bull on Mexico Beach After Feeding it (VIDEO)

A woman was recently attacked by a massive bull on a Mexico beach.

She made at least three very stupid mistakes. She fed the bull. She kept trying to retrieve her belongings from the bull who was interested in them and sniffing them. Finally, she did not run and seek a protective position away from the animal.

This woman put herself in harm’s way. She might as well have stood in front of an oncoming train.

FOX News reports:

Raging bull attacks woman on Mexican beach as tourists scream in horror: video A wild and violent bull that was loose on a popular Mexican beach attacked a woman several times as panicked onlookers screamed in horror, a terrifying new video shows. The heart-stopping video, which was shot Saturday at Cabo San Lucas, shows the black beast charging and ramming the woman more than six times after she tries to snatch her bags away from the animal. Cabo San Lucas is a resort city on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and is popular among tourists. The video first shows the black beast under a canopy with the woman who appears to be feeding the horned animal food from a bag and then from a silver bowl. Dressed in a loose dress and beach hat, the woman appears unperturbed by the dangers the incredibly strong bovine possesses. Bulls can weigh well over 2,000 pounds depending on the breed and are well known to be aggressive.

Here’s a video:

A bull charged at a woman on a beach in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur over the weekend as horrified tourists watched and warned her to back away. pic.twitter.com/FaiZHRsOTR — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 15, 2024

Livestock on the beach is apparently common in Mexico due to the number of ranches in the area.

Remember, any animal that weighs as much as a car is potentially dangerous and should be avoided at all costs.