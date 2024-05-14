Northwestern University Journalism Professor Says the Quiet Part Out Loud “Our Work is Not About Objectivity”

Northwestern University has already signaled its willingness to cave to radical behavior.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the university recently announced their concessions to the radical Hamas supporters who took over their campus to end their protests and encampment.

Two of the most notable include the promise to offer full-ride scholarships to Palestinian students and the guarantee of faculty jobs for Palestinian academics.

The University will also provide special housing for Muslim students and will “advise employers not to rescind job offers for students engaging in speech protected by the First Amendment.”

However, it seems that at least one professor’s behavior is concerning enough that the school has launched an investigation.

Journalism instructor Steven Thrasher is being investigated after a clash with police at an anti-Israel demonstration in April, where he actively encouraged students to resist law enforcement.

Still not terminated after this… pic.twitter.com/PFx4SHqWLa — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) April 28, 2024

Even more troubling was the content of a speech he gave to students at the pro-Hamas encampment, “Our Work is Love,” which was posted online. In his remarks, he dismissed the need for a commitment to objectivity for journalists and also referred to Ahmed Hassan, the son of a Houthi youth minister, as a “comrade.”

“To the Medill students and journalists within ear shot, I say to you: our work is not about objectivity. Our work is not about ‘scooping’ one another. Our work is about you putting your brilliant minds to work, and opening your compassionate hearts, and linking your arms together understanding all of our fates are interconnected.”

Steven Thrasher, the chair of social justice in reporting at @MedillSchool, just posted the text of the speech he gave in the encampment. For the blocked (there are many), here are some excerpts. And by the way, the Hassan Zaid he mentions was a Houthi official. pic.twitter.com/VWntX8qjf2 — Zach Kessel (@zach_kessel) April 28, 2024

Thrasher’s “comrade” Hassan consistently posts anti-American, anti-Christian, and anti-Jewish sentiments on social media.

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful *Christians Zionists are uglier than Jews Zionists* ️ Muhammad Hassan Zaid

On May 10, 2024, former US Chief of Staff Mark Milley admitted that his country, America, killed many innocent civilians in…

