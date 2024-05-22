Nikki Haley Finally Announces She Will Vote for Donald Trump (VIDEO)

Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has announced she will vote for Donald Trump in November.

While speaking at an event hosted by the Hudson Institute, Haley said, “I will be voting for Trump.”

“Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me and not assume that they’re just going to be with him. And I genuinely hope he does that,” added Haley.

During her March suspension speech, the former Governor of South Carolina refused to endorse Donald Trump, but her tone has changed.

After suffering a miserable defeat on Super Tuesday, Nikki Haley suspended her campaign.

In her suspension speech, the former U.N. ambassador vowed to continue to support the war in Ukraine and called for Trump to “earn” her voters.

