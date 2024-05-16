The NFL Wages War on Player Who Supports Traditional Values! (VIDEO)

Kansas City Chief’s kicker Harrison Butker is now being attacked by the NFL for his comments made during a recent commencement address at Benedictine College, a small Catholic school in Kansas. To some his comments may be controversial, to others, they make total sense. He addressed traditional gender roles, abortion and a sitting President who displays nothing but hypocrisy when it comes to his Catholicism.

It is despicable that the NFL will denounce Butker’s comments while actively encouraging other NFL players to kneel for the National Anthem and push other woke causes. In this podcast, we will unpack many of Butker’s comments, including the one comment Butker made that sums up why Donald Trump is leading in nearly every poll.

Plus, I will offer my rules for the Trump-Biden debates. Joe isn’t going to like them.

Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

