Newsmax Host Rob Schmitt Wins the Day with X Response to Bitter Former Lawmaker Liz Cheney – And He’s Not Alone…

Earlier today, RINO Speaker Mike Johnson, who is led by Democrats in Congress, joined President Trump at his lawfare trial in New York City.

Johnson desperately wanted the photo-op of himself standing with President Trump after he caved to every single Democrat demand since he was elected Speaker.

To say he’s been a disappointment is an understatement.

President Trump at NYC ongoing NYC show trial with Gov. Burgum, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Speaker Johnson.

President Trump on Tuesday was flanked by North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Rep. Cory Millis (R-FL), and turncoat Speaker Mike Johnson, the worthless GOP House House leader who sides with Democrats and neglects his voting base on every issue possible.

The sight of Speaker Johnson supporting President Trump today was too much for disgraced former Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

Cheney, a favorite of Democrats and the warmonger class tweeted out: “Have to admit I’m surprised that Speaker Johnson wants to be in the “I cheated on my wife with a porn star” club. I guess he’s not that concerned with teaching morality to our young people after all.”

This was too much for popular Newsmax host Rob Schmitt, who responded with the winning tweet of the day: “Lessons in Morality… from a Cheney lol”

Via Midnight Rider.

Rob Schmitt was not alone. Here are a few of the best responses to the former lawmaker.

Gunther Eagleman: “Better than the “I molested my underage daughter in the shower club”

The Texas One: “We have American Political Prisoners because you have no morality.”

Catturd.

US Ministry of Truth: “We now go to the children Cheney helped slaughter in Lybia & Syria for a live response”

