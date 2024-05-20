NEW: Trump-Appointed Judge Blocks Biden’s ATF Rule Expanding Gun Background Checks

A federal judge on Sunday issued a temporary restraining order against the Biden Administration, stopping the unconstitutional ATF rule expanding gun background checks.

Last month the Biden Regime announced the implementation of the “Engaged in the Business” Final Rule.

The Final Rule aimed to close the so-called “gun show loophole,” ensuring that all gun dealers, regardless of where they sell firearms, comply with federal background check requirements.

Firearms Policy Coalition wrote, “There’s no such thing as a “gun-show loophole,” and despite everything wrong with this despotic overreach, ATF even makes this clear when answering the public comments of “supporters.” Your intentionally deceitful commentary mirrors that of history’s most vile government actors.”

Shortly after the Biden Regime’s announcement, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton led a coalition suing the ATF to block the “Final Rule.”

On Sunday, US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, blocked the Biden Regime’s “Final Rule” before it took effect.

Reuters reported:

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo temporarily restrained, opens new tab the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' rule from being enforced in Republican-led Texas or against members of several gun rights groups.

“We Just Secured A Temporary Restraining Order Against Biden Administration, Stopping Unlawful ATF Rule from Taking Effect: I am relieved that we were able to secure a restraining order that will prevent this illegal rule from taking effect. The Biden Administration cannot unilaterally overturn Americans’ constitutional rights and nullify the Second Amendment,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement on X.