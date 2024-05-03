New Poll Shows Trump Leading Biden by a Staggering 15 Points in Michigan

A new poll from Kaplan Strategies shows Donald Trump leading Joe Biden by 15 points in Michigan, a state that Biden won in 2020.

Is this poll an outlier? Other polls have shown Trump with an edge in Michigan, but not by this much.

Either way, this has got to strike fear in the hearts of Democrats.

RedState reported:

Race to the White House: Trump Is Trouncing Biden by 15-Points in This Key State That Went Blue in 2020 Six months ahead of the November election, former President Donald Trump is leading Democrat incumbent Joe Biden by a whopping 15 points in Michigan, a key swing state. According to a Kaplan Strategies survey, the former president polled 51 percent to 36 percent in the battleground state. The margin of error for the survey was plus/minus 3.5 percentage points. The pollster reports Trump’s success is rooted in maintaining the stability of his favorability ratio, writing: Key to Trump’s dominance in our poll has been his campaign’s ability to stabilize his favorable to unfavorable ratio to a degree better than Joe Biden has. Abortion remains a major issue, with no consensus on how many weeks abortion should be legalized through, indicating that this issue is best served at the state level. Other polls have also shown varying results for Michigan. An Emerson College/The Hill poll released earlier this week indicated Biden trailing Trump marginally in Michigan (44 percent to 45 percent), while a Bloomberg News and Morning Consult poll suggested Biden ahead of Trump (47 percent to 45 percent). However, Trump was polling ahead of Biden in six other key swing states, according to the latter poll, and was leasing in all the swing states in the Emerson poll.

This is pretty amazing if it’s accurate.

Kaplan had Michigan Trump +10 48/38 and Wisconsin +2 41/39 in late February. Wisconsin now Trump +10 48/38. Trump's share jumped 7 points. Michigan now Trump +15, 51/36 and Trump gained 3 share. AZ and PA seem new. Kaplan's been doing a lot of GOP primary polling this cycle. https://t.co/0OpGuGp10d pic.twitter.com/uVAr3KHV8S — Chris (@chriswithans) April 26, 2024

If Trump retakes Michigan in November, there will be a lot of gnashing of teeth on the left, that’s for sure.