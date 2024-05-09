New Info: Authorities Knew Testing of East Palestine Air was Insufficient But Did it Anyway (VIDEO)

The Biden Administration, along with the media, seems to have forgotten about East Palestine and the people there. More than a year after the Norfolk Southern train derailment, new information about the government and the railroad’s failed response to the environmental disaster continues to be revealed.

The latest revelation is that the hand-held devices used to test the air in East Palestine homes could not detect the dangerous chemical Butyl Acrylate. Making matters worse, investigators now insist, the responders knew the units could not test for Butyl Acrylate, but went ahead with the testing anyone without informing the home owners. When responders finally updated the units to detect the dangerous chemical, they never went back and tested the previous homes air.

Now, even with word of a 600 Million dollar settlement, the people of East Palestine still deserve our attention.