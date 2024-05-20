NEW: Boeing Whistleblower SUSPICIOUS CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.
ARTICLE 1: JUST IN: Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett’s Cause of Death Revealed
ARTICLE 2: Dirty Brad Raffensperger and Gabe Sterling Caught Rigging 2024 Election Against Donald Trump – Using the Same Tricks as Last Time!
ARTICLE 3: “I Can No Longer in Good Conscience Continue to Represent This Administration” – Biden Interior Department Staffer Abruptly Resigns
ARTICLE 4: Home Intruder with Long Rap Sheet “Cut to Pieces” by Florida Man After Shooting Innocent Woman in the Face
ARTICLE 5: President Trump Eviscerates Joe Biden In Hilarious ‘Keeps Falling’ Music Video On Truth Social
Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.