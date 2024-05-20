Netanyahu Strikes Back: Israel’s PM Denounces International Criminal Court After Warrants Filed Against Him and Defense Minister Gallant

In a fiery rebuke, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vehemently denounced the International Criminal Court (ICC) after its prosecutor, Kareem Khan, issued arrest warrants against him and his Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant.

Labeling the ICC’s actions as a “moral outrage,” Netanyahu defended Israel’s military actions against Hamas, which he described as a legitimate response to unprecedented terrorist attacks.

The International Criminal Court on Monday filed an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“On the basis of evidence collected and examined by my Office, I have reasonable grounds to believe that Benjamin NETANYAHU, the Prime Minister of Israel, and Yoav GALLANT, the Minister of Defence of Israel, bear criminal responsibility for the following war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of the State of Palestine (in the Gaza strip) from at least 8 October 2023:

Starvation of civilians as a method of warfare as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(b)(xxv) of the Statute;

Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health contrary to article 8(2)(a)(iii), or cruel treatment as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i);

Wilful killing contrary to article 8(2)(a)(i), or Murder as a war crime contrary to article 8(2)(c)(i);

Intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population as a war crime contrary to articles 8(2)(b)(i), or 8(2)(e)(i);

Extermination and/or murder contrary to articles 7(1)(b) and 7(1)(a), including in the context of deaths caused by starvation, as a crime against humanity;

Persecution as a crime against humanity contrary to article 7(1)(h);

Other inhumane acts as crimes against humanity contrary to article 7(1)(k).”

In a video statement released Monday, Netanyahu lambasted ICC prosecutor Karim Khan for the direct assault on the sovereignty of Israel, a democratically elected government.

“The outrageous decision by the ICC prosecutor to target the leaders of Israel will leave an indelible stain on the international court,” Netanyahu said.

He emphasized that Israel is engaged in a legitimate battle against Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization responsible for horrific attacks on the Jewish people on October 7th.

Netanyahu drew sharp analogies between the ICC’s actions and historical injustices, comparing the warrants against Israeli leaders to hypothetical moral equivalencies between U.S. President George W. Bush and Osama bin Laden post-9/11, or between FDR and Hitler during World War II. “What a travesty of justice, what a disgrace,” he added.

He further criticized Khan’s actions as undermining the foundational rights of democracies to defend themselves against terrorism and aggression, stating that the charges against himself and Gallant were an attempt to strip Israel of its right to self-defense.

“Eighty years ago, the Jewish people were defenseless against our enemies. Those days are over. We have a state, and we have an army,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu also accused the ICC and its prosecutor of fueling global anti-Semitism and likened Khan’s actions to those of German judges during the Nazi era who facilitated atrocities against Jews. “Mr. Khan’s decision places him among the most notorious anti-Semites of modern times,” he added.

The outrageous decision by the ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan, to seek arrest warrants against the democratically elected leaders of Israel is a moral outrage of historic proportions. It will cast an everlasting mark of shame on the international court. pic.twitter.com/NJKYv06fyE — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 20, 2024

The United States “fundamentally rejects” the ICC’s decision to seek arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials.

JUST IN – United States "fundamentally rejects" the ICC move to apply for arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 20, 2024

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that a group of Republican senators, including Tom Cotton (R-AR), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Ted Budd (R-NC), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Rick Scott (R-FL), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Katie Boyd Britt (R-AL), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Tim Scott (R-SC), have penned a threatening letter to the ICC’s Chief Prosecutor.

They argue that the ICC’s actions would illegitimately punish Israel for defending itself against Iranian-backed aggressions and inaccurately portray Israel’s military responses as equivalent to Hamas’s terrorism.

​The letter explicitly threatens severe sanctions against Khan and the ICC, including ending all American support, should the warrants be issued.

“The United States will not tolerate politicized attacks by the ICC on our allies. Target Israel and we will target you. If you move forward with the measures indicated in the report, we will move to end all American support for the ICC, sanction your employees and associates, and bar you and your families from the United States. You have been warned,” the letter concluded.