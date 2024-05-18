MUST SEE: Maricopa County Recorder Candidate Justin Heap DESTROYS RINO Incumbent Stephen Richer in Debate – Asks Crowd Who Has Received an Extra Mail-in Ballot and Nearly Half Raise Hands (VIDEO)

Maricopa County Recorder candidate Justin Heap destroyed incumbent RINO Stephen Richer Wednesday with one question for the audience during a debate at the Palo Verde Republican Women’s Club’s May 15 luncheon.

Heap asked the crowd to “raise your hand if you personally or someone you know received an extra ballot at your house during the last election cycle,” and nearly half the attendees raised their hand!

Heap: The fundamental and most important job of the County Recorder has to be to clean and maintain our voter rolls. And I suspect that, despite what Mr. Richer says, that he is cleaning it, that we are not doing it. Now let me try to illustrate that. Please raise your hand if you personally or someone you know received an extra ballot at your house during the last election cycle. I’ve done this with hundreds of Republican groups; never fails that half the hands or a third of the hands go up. How does that happen if we are cleaning and maintaining our voter rolls? That is a massive error, and this is the reason that people do not trust the system. We are clearly not doing an effective job as you all just witnessed. I will clean up the voter rolls.

You can support Justin Heap for Maricopa County Recorder here.

The Maricopa County Recorder oversees early voting in the County. Heap will face Richer in Arizona’s July 30 primary.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on election fraud in Maricopa County relating to mail-in ballots. This includes missing chain of custody documentation and forged signatures on phony mail-in ballots and ballots sent to the wrong addresses or even vacant lots.

The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson reported after reviewing a few hundred mail-in ballot signatures for votes that were counted in the stolen 2022 election that roughly 10% of ballots had questionable or outright fraudulent signatures:

Stephen Richer, who ran in 2020 claiming that he would stop election fraud in Maricopa County, now claims that the elections are not fraudulent and has come to be viewed as disgraceful among Republican voters for suing Kari Lake over her fraud claims.

The crowd booed him during the debate:

Attendees at the event used the opportunity to troll Richer in photos with the soon-to-be former County Recorder. Aubrey Savela, who, as The Gateway Pundit reported, received two mail-in ballots in the presidential preference election earlier this year, held up the peace sign "since [Richer] sent me 2 ballots back in March."

Holding up #️⃣✌️ since @stephen_richer sent me 2️⃣ ballots back in March https://t.co/olKiLUWf3g pic.twitter.com/RryxaKNG3S — Aubrey Savela (@aubrey_savela) May 15, 2024

Ashley Earle held a thumbs-down, called Richer a b*tch, and likened him to Scott Evil, the whiny redheaded son of Dr. Evil in the film Austin Powers.

This Bitch actually thought I wanted to take a picture with him! How ‘bout no, Scott, okay…

(Austin Powers). No for Steven Richer, My vote is for Justin Heap.

Btw, I don’t like woke Diet Coke! https://t.co/zu3If8NJzR pic.twitter.com/IvVXS24v3m — Ashley Earle (@AshleyEarle76) May 16, 2024

Justin Heap later claimed victory in an X post, commenting:

Election Integrity won BIG on the debate stage yesterday! I crushed the County Recorder & showed that the Voter Rolls are not being cleaned! He wants more laws! NO! We need a County Recorder who will follow the law! Vote Justin Heap for Maricopa County Recorder on July 30! Thank you @PaloVerdeRW Club for hosting & @JanDubauskas for moderating!

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers responded, "That’s our MAN."

Grassroots activist and EZAZ founder Merissa Hamilton shared a funny video trolling Richer after the event, calling heap's move a "MIC DROP."