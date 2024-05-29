“Mother Teresa Could Not Beat These Charges” – Trump Blasts Biden Regime Lawfare Trial and Crooked Judge Merchan in Fiery Presser (VIDEO)

President Trump was back in court on Wednesday morning in Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ show trial in New York City.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump in April 2023 on 34 felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The jury deliberations began on Wednesday after Judge Merchan instructed them to choose among the three predicate crimes Trump supposedly committed.

1. Violations of federal election law

2. The falsification of business records; and

3. Tax violations

Judge Merchan is allowing the jurors to choose ONE of the three predicate crimes. Jurors do NOT have to unanimously agree on which of the three predicate crimes Trump committed.

Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark said mixing and matching crimes violates every principle of the Due Process Clause.

Trump walked out of the court with his lead attorney Todd Blanche and delivered a fiery presser.

“Mother Teresa could not beat these charges. These charges are rigged,” Trump said blasting “conflicted” Judge Merchan.

“The whole country is a mess between the borders and fake elections and you have a trial like this where the judge is so conflicted he can’t breathe. He’s got to do his job and it’s not for me that I can tell you,” Trump said. “It’s a disgrace. And I mean that mother to racing, kidnaping those charges. But we’ll see. We’ll see how we do.”

The fix is in and everyone knows.

