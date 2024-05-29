Medical Authoritarianism: Mayo Clinic Denies Life-Saving Lung Transplant to Mother for Refusing COVID Vaccine

In what many are calling a flagrant violation of personal freedoms and medical ethics, the Mayo Clinic has denied a life-saving lung transplant to a mother based solely on her decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine.

The patient, mother of renowned YouTuber Toby Turner, was deemed ineligible for the procedure due to her lack of full vaccination against the virus, according to The Publica.

Turner, widely known as Tobuscus, took to his X account last week to expose this blatant disregard for medical freedom.

“The Mayo Clinic rejected mom’s lung transplant due to lack of a full COVID ‘vaccination,'” he wrote. “Mayo with a side of…. Murder?!?!!”

According to a letter from Dr. Cassie Kennedy of the Mayo Clinic’s William J. von Liebig Center in Rochester, Minnesota, adherence to a full vaccination regimen is mandated for all prospective lung transplant recipients.

The clinic justified this policy by citing guidance from the American Society of Transplantation and the CDC.

The letter read, “Based on guidance from the American Society of Transplantation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we require all lung transplant patients receive full vaccination against COVID-19.”

“At this current time, you indicated that you have not received a COVID-19 vaccination. If you want to be considered for a lung evaluation, you will first need to obtain this vaccination and provide proof that it has been obtained.”

The @MayoClinic rejected mom’s lung transplant due to lack of a full COVID ‘vaccination’ Mayo with a side of…. murder?!?!! pic.twitter.com/4kJYK1j8YT — Toby Turner (@TobyTurner) May 23, 2024

Turner’s followers were quick to voice their outrage at this blatant disregard for medical freedom and personal autonomy. They uniformly condemned the clinic for its callousness in turning away his mother in her hour of need just because she refused to take the COVID shots that have been proven to increase the number of COVID-19 infections.

One user wrote, “Mayo Clinic, who previously approved my referral & appointment request, completely denied me a follow-up appointment (having stroke-like episodes) within MINUTES after telling them I’ve since been diagnosed vax injured! Disgusting”

Another user wrote, “Unfortunately, they want us all dead. This only ends one way. And that’s us taking our country back from the criminal enterprise that has infected all levels of our government. And I’m pretty sure no one‘s voting their way out of any of this. Prayers for your mother.”

The Mayo Clinic, in a feeble attempt to justify its decision, claimed on its website that “because end-stage organ disease and immunosuppression weakens the body’s immune system,” transplant patients, both pre and post-op, are allegedly more at risk to catch COVID-19.

They recommended following guidance from the CDC for those who need to take extra precautions. However, in a twist of irony, the linked page has since been conveniently removed from the CDC’s website, according to The Publica.

This incident exposes an alarming trend where medical freedom is being trampled upon in the name of public health. The question now remains – how many more will have to suffer under such authoritarian measures before our society wakes up to this assault on personal liberty?

It can be recalled that Dr. Robert Redfield, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has come forward with serious allegations against health agencies, claiming they suppressed information about significant side effects of COVID-19 vaccines in younger populations.

Dr. Robert Redfield worked as CDC director from 2018 to January 2021.

According to Dr. Redfield, the potential risks associated with the vaccines were deliberately downplayed, which has led to severe health complications for some individuals.

During a televised discussion with Chris Cuomo, a COVID vaccine-injured himself, Dr. Redfield expressed his concerns about the lack of transparency from major public health institutions such as the NIH, FDA, and CDC.

Dr. Redfield suggested the establishment of an independent review commission, akin to the post-9/11 commission, to thoroughly investigate the decisions made during the pandemic across both the previous and current administrations.

In addition, AstraZeneca admitted for the first time in a recent court filing that its COVID-19 vaccine causes rare side effects.

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca admitted in court documents, as part of a class action lawsuit filed against them, that its COVID-19 vaccine can cause thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS for short.

TTS is a rare medical condition when a person suffers from blood clots together with a low platelet count.

Currently, AstraZeneca is facing a massive class action suit by individuals who claim the AstraZeneca vaccine caused serious injuries or resulted in the death of a family member.