Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey Placed Migrant Children in Hotels With Pedophiles, Registered Sex Offenders

Gov. Maura Healey’s administration in Massachusetts placed migrant children and their families in hotels with registered pedophiles and other types of sex offenders, it has now been revealed.

According to a report from The Boston Globe, hundreds of children were placed in hotels or facilities that housed or were staffed by convicted sex offenders.

The Globe reported:

Governor Maura Healey’s administration has placed hundreds of homeless families, many of them migrants with young children, in hotels with registered sex offenders, suggesting the state failed to properly vet the sites in its haste to shelter a surge of families arriving from the US southern border, a Boston Globe investigation found. At least five of the hotels and one dormitory that the state has tapped as homeless shelters also housed or employed sex offenders who have been convicted of crimes against children, including child rape, indecent assault and battery on children, and child pornography. … The hotels where the Globe identified sex offenders include the Comfort Inn in Rockland where a 26-year-old man allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in March. Both are Haitian migrants who were living in the hotel. At the time, Healey sought to reassure the public that the state was screening migrants for criminal backgrounds. “Everybody, including him, who enters our shelter locations is vetted,” she told reporters in March. But the Globe found that a registered sex offender had also been living at the hotel for more than two years before the incident — and had been working at the front desk until January.

Such findings serve as a harsh reminder of the risks that migrant children face when their parents or handlers smuggle them across the southern border.

As exposed in the film Sound of Freedom, many children are handed over to human and sex traffickers and are subjected to unspeakable abuse as a result.

The revelations come as Massachussetts drowns under the pressure of the tens of thousands of illegal aliens who have pitched up in the state, many of whom expect taxpayers to foot the bill for their accomodation, hospitality and living expenses.

Earlier this month, Healey approved around $400 million in additional funding to help provide for the illegals, the overwhelming majority crossed the border illegally and have no right to reside in the United States in the first place.