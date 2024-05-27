Marxist Student Thugs and Pro-Gaza Goons Disrupt Princeton Memorial Day Parade and Block the Road – After Spotting American Flags Coming Toward Them

Dozens of radical Marxists and Pro-Gaza goons shut down the Princeton Memorial Day Parade on Sunday chanting, “Free, free Palestine!”

This is how the youths honored the fallen servicemembers and veterans.

You can thank their Marxist professors.

What a disgusting, disrespectful bunch.

Shameful Princeton students rush to stop a MEMORIAL DAY parade after spotting American flags coming towards them. Hundreds of activists charged onto the road and sat down while shouting “Free Palestine” at the parade marchers who were honoring fallen service members & veterans. pic.twitter.com/dSQWK0J4YD — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 26, 2024

The protesters blocked the street when they saw the American flags coming.

Princeton students block a patriotic parade of Americans carrying the American flag. The anti-America students ran onto the road and sat down to block the patriotic parade from going further while chanting “Free Palestine.” pic.twitter.com/E0tcdlYma5 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 26, 2024

The young Marxists belong to the Princeton 4 Palestine group.

Princeton students protest at a MEMORIAL DAY parade to honor fallen soldiers. Hundreds of anti-American students chanted at a group of patriotic Americans honoring fallen service members. “Remember South Africa, Remember Vietnam.” pic.twitter.com/4B4e0GGUh1 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 26, 2024

This was last year’s Princeton Memorial Day Parade.