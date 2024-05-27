Marxist Student Thugs and Pro-Gaza Goons Disrupt Princeton Memorial Day Parade and Block the Road – After Spotting American Flags Coming Toward Them

Princeton Marxists and Pro-Gaza goons disrupt the annual Memorial Day Parade.

Dozens of radical Marxists and Pro-Gaza goons shut down the Princeton Memorial Day Parade on Sunday chanting, “Free, free Palestine!”

This is how the youths honored the fallen servicemembers and veterans.

You can thank their Marxist professors.

What a disgusting, disrespectful bunch.

The protesters blocked the street when they saw the American flags coming.

The young Marxists belong to the Princeton 4 Palestine group.

This was last year’s Princeton Memorial Day Parade.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

