Mark Levin’s Advice to Trump’s Legal Team: ‘Try Like Hell to Get to the Supreme Court’ (VIDEO)

Mark Levin of FOX News reacted to the Trump verdict on the Sean Hannity show last night and offered advice to Trump and his legal team.

Levin is a lawyer who worked in the Reagan Justice Department.

He thinks that this case needs to go to the U.S. Supreme Court, ASAP.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Well, I’ll say this, no crime, no jurisdiction, no due process, conflicted judge, Soros prosecutor, Manhattan jury.

You know, I’m going to tell you something, Sean, I’ve spent most of my legal career not as a former federal prosecutor, although I served as an chief of staff to an attorney general. I’ve spent most of my legal career fighting these people, suing the federal government, the DOJ, the IRS, the Treasury Department, the EPA, suing campaigns, fighting over voting rights laws and so forth.

And one thing I don’t think our audience understands and you need to understand, we have too many lawyers who are risk averse, too many lawyers who will whine and complain. I have spent 40 years sitting down with people who put on legal brass knuckles and take these bastards on in court. I’m on the — at the appellate and Supreme Court level, that’s where my focus has been my entire career.

So what they need to do now in my view is to go up the appellate chain in New York, we need to stop whining about how long that’s going to take, seek any emergency, immediate appeal that you possibly can. That’s one — one lane.

And the other lane is to try like hell to get to the Supreme Court.

People say, well, they’re not going to take it? You know what? If George Patton was said, I don’t think I can get to the Battle of the Bulge in time, we would have lost World War II. I am sick and tired of these legal defeatists.

We need to stop whining, stop complaining, we know what the hell we’re up against. It’s not news. It’s a fact.

We got to fight these people with our smarts. We have to take some risks. We need to push the edge of the envelope. I don’t mean in a way that that kooks do it, we need to look at Bush versus Gore. Why did the Supreme Court take that case from the Florida Supreme Court?