MAGA Patriot Who Organized J6 Rally at Ellipse in Washington DC Elected National Committeewoman for Georgia

Amy Kremer Elected RNC National Committeewoman for Georgia

(Atlanta, GA) – On Saturday, Amy Kremer, Chair of Women for America First, the organization that hosted President Trump’s speech at the Ellipse on January 6th, defeated incumbent Ginger Howard in the race for RNC National Committeewoman for Georgia.

“Since 2016, Georgia Republicans have lost 15 State House seats, 5 State Senate seats, the Georgia 7 Congressional seat, two U.S. Senate seats and the Presidential race,” said Kremer. “Enough is enough. The grassroots are tired of not being represented and tired of losing. I promise to be their voice in the RNC and the Georgia GOP, and – most importantly – I promise to help lead Republicans to victory!”

After her victory, Kremer announced a new cabinet to make sure that the grassroots never lose their voice in Georgia. “I will select a cabinet made up of grassroots individuals in each and every Georgia Congressional district,” continued Kremer. “I won because of the grassroots and I will do everything in my power to make sure that their voices are heard here in Georgia and nationally.”

Kremer, who got her start in politics with the Tea Party, urged grassroots conservatives all across the country to start holding their state and local party officials responsible.

“President Trump can’t do this by himself, each and every Republican has a responsibility to elect men and women who will stand with President Trump, who will fight like hell and who will WIN! I look forward to doing my part,” concluded Kremer.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on Amy Kremer for years here on our website.