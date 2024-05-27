Macron’s ‘Empire’ Has Fallen: He Tries To Contain Chaos in French Post-Colonial Territories, Travels To Mend Fences With Germany on the Eve of EU Elections

Globalist poster boy and former Rothschild banker, French President Emmanuel Macron loves to play emperor ‘but his empire looks like it’s falling apart’, according to a British magazine.

Before he engaged in the state visit to Germany – the first by a French President since the year 2000, Macron visited some of his troubled territories in the Indic Ocean and South Pacific.

We feel like calling them colonies, but France calls them ‘departments’, parts of a Republic that is ‘indivisible’. Yeah, right.

It probably takes another post-colonial nation like Britain to understand how ‘Macron indulges a fantasy that its remote colonies are really just part of France itself’.

The first Macron visit was to racked-with-riots Mayotte, now flooded with African refugees hated by the locals.

The Spectator reported:

“Few French people could find Mayotte on a map and its economic contribution to the country is negative. Other than conceit, it’s incomprehensible why France insists on keeping its tricolor flying here. Like much of la France d’outre mer, it’s a bottomless pit into which the French pour subsidies for benefits that seem minimal.”

After the usual colonial promises, Macron took the presidential plane to New Caledonia, where eight people, including two gendarmes, have been killed in ethnic riots this month – and where there’s a growing independence movement.

“With the territory said by some to be on the verge of civil war, the French have been forced to deploy soldiers to defend the port, airport and government buildings. Businesses have been destroyed by arson. Macron arrived on Thursday morning and declared he was there to open a dialogue.”

Macron condemned the ‘absolutely unprecedented insurrection movement’ and said that the authorities ‘have to hold on. There is no appeasement as long as there is this violence’.

Australia and New Zealand are evacuating their nationals.

“A tour d’horizon of France’s global colonies (although we must not call them that) shows the indivisible republic melting down across the globe. French Polynesia, another French Pacific territory within the republic, is in continuous political turmoil with demands for independence. In the Caribbean, Guadaloupe and Martinique are regularly seized by riots.”

In South America, French Guiana is a centre for drug smuggling and environmental disasters due to illegal mining.

“Macron and his predecessors have presided not only over the troubled French de jure empire but also over the collapse of its de facto empire in Africa, where France’s failed military intervention has seen former French colonies turn their back on the motherland. La Franceafrique has become a crucible for militant Islamism, from Mali to Niger to the Côte d’Ivoire.

[…] Haiti, now under the control of gangsters, is yet another failed former French colony, with a legacy of brutal slavery, re-imposed by Napoleon III after the failed revolution of Toussaint Louverture.”

The end of what’s left of the French empire is happening before our eyes, so the Republic must redefine itself as an European nation.

And for that, the ties with its former foe and now rival-ally Germany have to be restored.

Macron’s three-day trip meant to showcase (and try to mend) the strong ties between the European Union’s traditional powerhouses.

This is particularly urgent since we are mere days away from an all-important European Parliament elections – one in which rightwing parties in both countries are set for big gains.

Associated Press reported:

“While Macron is a frequent visitor to Germany as Paris and Berlin try to coordinate their positions on EU and foreign policy, this is the first state visit with full pomp since Jacques Chirac came in 2000. Macron and his wife, Brigitte, are being hosted by Germany’s largely ceremonial president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

It is ‘proof of the depth of the friendship between France and Germany’ that Macron is visiting as Germany celebrates the 75th anniversary of its post-World War II constitution and before it marks the 35th anniversary in November of the fall of the Berlin Wall, Steinmeier said.”

Germans held a state banquet for Macron at Bellevue palace in Berlin on Sunday evening before the two presidents travelled today to the eastern city of Dresden.

On Tuesday there’ll be a meeting between Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and ministers from both countries at a government guest house outside Berlin.

Germany and France, the motor of European integration, have been plagued with differences in policy and emphasis between the two neighbors on multiple issues.

“That was evident earlier this year in different positions on whether Western countries should rule out sending ground troops to Ukraine. Both nations are strong backers of Kiev.

Macron on Sunday said there has frequently been talk of problems in Franco-German relations over the decades, but ‘France and Germany together have accomplished extraordinary things — they have been at the heart of this Europe’. He contrasted that with the countries’ history of war against each other until 1945.

He renewed a warning that Europe could ‘die’ if it fails to build its own robust defense as Russia’s war in Ukraine rages on, or if it fails to undertake major trade and economic reforms to compete with China and the U.S.”

After all the fear mongering and warmongering, it’s very ironic that after Macron said that ‘fear of a changing world’ is feeding a rise of the far-right in Europe, he will be awarded the ‘Westphalia Prize’, a private sector award which ‘recognizes individuals or institutions for their efforts toward sustained peace’.

