Lucid Becomes Latest EV Manufacturer to Announce Layoffs, Will Cut Six Percent of Workforce

Yet another electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer has confirmed that it will lay off a significant number of employees as consumers turn back towards gas-powered alternatives.

Around 400 employees, equivalent to six percent of the company’s employees, will lose their jobs as the company seeks to cut costs.

Reuters reported:

The layoffs at Lucid will impact employees at all levels, including leadership and mid-level management, CEO Peter Rawlinson told employees in an email, but said the cuts would not impact the hourly manufacturing and logistics workforce. The company had a total of around 6,500 full-time employees globally, as of December last year, its latest annual filing showed. Shares of the EV maker rose 1% in premarket trading. Lucid expects to incur a total of around $21 million to $25 million in charges related to the workforce reduction and expects to complete the plan by the end of the third quarter of 2024.