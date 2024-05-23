LIVE STREAM VIDEO: TRUMP LOVES NEW YORK – Speaks in The Bronx, New York City to THOUSANDS in a VERY Mixed Crowd of Supporters -120,000 Watching on RSBN

President Trump is now speaking to the 10,000 strong rally of supporters in the Bronx in New York City.

The Bronx is the bluest of all boroughs in New York City but that did not stop supporters from filling the venue.

President Trump is speaking to a fired up crowd of supporters in The Bronx on a lovely night after showers earlier in the day.

Via RSBN.

120,000 are watching the live Bronx feed at RSBN.

How this all happened.

In December, The Gateway Pundit contributor and Newsmax reporter Cara Castronuova went down to the Bronx to take the temperature on Joe Biden.

Cara, who routinely breaks major investigations at The Gateway Pundit, was shocked with what she heard. There is huge support for President Donald Trump in the Bronx!

EVERYONE knows life was better under Trump – no matter what the media is pushing. EVERYTHING is worse under Joe Biden, and the Marxist left is destroying the country. And it’s not likely to get any better as long as they hold on to power.

Cara’s report went viral and was re-Truthed by President Trump!

Cara went back to the Bronx to ask residents if they would like Trump to hold a rally there and if he did, would they attend? Once again, the response was OVERWHELMING – The Bronx voters WANT TRUMP!

NEWSMAX correspondent Cara Castronuova takes to the streets of The Bronx to ask residents if they would attend a Donald Trump rally in the South Bronx.@CaraCastronuova pic.twitter.com/i3AAsZ0LQS — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) December 21, 2023

Last week President Donald Trump announced he will hold a rally in South Bronx, New York this Thursday to “highlight the horrendous effects Crooked Joe Biden’s presidency had had on our economy, according to a statement released by the former president’s campaign Friday.