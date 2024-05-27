Libertarian Party Nominee Chase Oliver is a Radical Leftist, Supports Black Lives Matter, Drag Queen Story Hour and Big Tech Censorship

Chase Oliver, the Libertarian Party’s nominee for president, is a woke leftist.

Oliver, a 38-year-old openly gay former Democrat, was chosen as the party’s nominee on Sunday evening after multiple rounds of voting.

According to Politico, he is “aligned with a more traditionalist faction of the Libertarian Party, the Classical Liberal Caucus,” and “defeated a more hard-line Mises Caucus candidate by less than 1 percent in the penultimate round of voting.”

However, it has since emerged that far from being a libertarian, he is an ultra-progressive who supports the Marxist terror group Black Lives Matter, drag queen story hours, open borders, and Big Tech censorship.

Evidence of Oliver’s views circulated around the X platform, including one post in which he celebrated Donald Trump’s banning from Twitter back in January 2021 and called for the invocation of the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

To top EVERYTHING else off, Libertarian party nominee Chase Oliver is also a BLM supporter who advocated for defunding the police. It just gets better and better pic.twitter.com/34gLpr9fQ5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 27, 2024

Libertarian nominee Chase Oliver: 99% of drag queen story hours are fine for kids. If he had children, he says he’d bring them to one and leave them there. “It’s just like the Wiggles” pic.twitter.com/grNYFtAVHQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 27, 2024

The Libertarians just nominated Chase Oliver, who has PUBLICLY called for: ➡️ Transing children

➡️ Mask & Vax mandates

➡️ Men in women’s sports

➡️ Open borders And that’s just what he’s been calling for under Biden What a joke. This guy’s not getting anywhere CLOSE to 3% pic.twitter.com/Xa5fELQc32 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 27, 2024

A former sales and HR executive, Oliver was a relatively unknown figure until his unsuccessful run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2022, when he won just two per cent of the vote.

According to his website, Oliver describes him as a “champion of the rights of the individual against the growing power of the state,” having began “his political activism opposing the War in Iraq under George Bush, aligning with the Libertarian Party after an encounter at the Atlanta Pride Festival in 2010.”

There is only candidate libertarians should consider voting for and it is Donald J. Trump.