Liberal Boston Mayor Supports Ending the Prosecution of Criminals for Theft, Breaking and Entering

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has learned nothing from the chaos in San Francisco and wants to stop prosecuting criminals for theft.

Wu has also said that she wants to abolish the gang registry.

Before being elected, Wu described her priorities by filling out the in-depth “2021 Boston Mayoral Candidate Questionnaire” from the far-left organization Progressive Massachusetts.

One of the questions was, “Do you support shuttering the Boston Police gang database?” To which Wu responded, “Yes.”

Wu told the organization that she also supports ending information sharing between the Boston Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The now-mayor was also asked if she supports the do-not-prosecute list enacted by the former Suffolk County district attorney Rachael Rollins.

Fox News reports, “DA Rollins enacted the policy memo identifying more than a dozen charges she said should be declined for prosecution. Those crimes included shoplifting, larceny, disorderly conduct, receiving stolen property, driving with a suspended license, breaking and entering with property damage, wanton and malicious destruction of property, threats, minor in possession of alcohol, marijuana possession, possession with intent to distribute, non-marijuana drug possession.”

“The DA was later brought into the Biden administration, before resigning after an ethics probe found that Rollins committed ‘egregious’ ethical violations and ‘abuse of power,'” the report noted.

Wu replied that she does support the list.

The mayor also told the organization that she would like to end the police department’s access to tear gas, rubber bullets, and attack dogs.

