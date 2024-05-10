Legendary Fight Promoter Don King Endorses Trump for President in 2024: ‘We Must Reelect Him to Save Ourselves’ (VIDEO)

The well known boxing promoter Don King was recently asked for his thoughts on the 2024 election and if he had a message for Trump.

He responded, ‘Get reelected.’ He went on to say, ‘We must reelect him to save ourselves.’

Love him or hate him, Don King is an icon and he certainly understands what’s at stake in the election.

RedState has more:

Don King has spoken, America. The Don King, I mean. The 92-year-old legendary boxing promoter on Wednesday endorsed former President Donald Trump to become future President Donald Trump in November. Like Trump, King has never been afraid to speak his exact mind. Referring to the former president as “the only man who’s got the intestinal fortitude to be able to stand up and fight the system like it should be fought,” King’s endorsement of Trump was unequivocal. Get reelected. And we must reelect him to save ourselves. You know, a vote for Trump is a vote for yourself. Because we’ve got to fight the system of lies and the creation of wrong being right and right being wrong. That’s got to be eliminated. Say what you will about Don King, but the sometimes controversial promoter hit the 2024 presidential nail on the head— and in fewer words than most politicians use, just warming up.

Here’s the video:

JUST IN: ⚠️ Former powerhouse boxing promoter Don King endorses Donald Trump for President.. pic.twitter.com/A2bAUQpuXd — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) May 8, 2024

King is certainly right about saving ourselves.

Does anyone believe the country can survive four more years of Joe Biden?

(Image:Source)