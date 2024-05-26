Lady Gaga Brags About Performing At 5 Concerts While Sick With COVID After Warning ‘Masks Are A Sign Of Respect’: ‘I Shared It With Everyone On My Team’

Singer Lady Gaga urged the peasants to “wear a mask” as a “sign of respect” as governments around the world exploited the manufactured COVID-19 pandemic to install tyranny.

Now the pop icon is gloating and laughing about how she performed five concerts while she was sick with Covid, wore no mask and “shared it with everyone on her team.”

Her fans gave her a round of applause when she admitted to exposing them all to the virus.

At a Q&A ahead of a screening of her new HBO concert special, Gaga Chromatica Ball, on Thursday, the mask Nazis revealed her COVID-19 infection didn’t stop her from performing and getting up close and personal with her fans in the audience.

“If you wouldn’t mind sharing something you’ve never shared before about the creating of this project, the execution of this project and…of this tour, something that you’ve never said aloud before, what you’d be willing to share today?”

“I did five shows with Covid,” Lady Gaga admitted.

The host’s jaw dropped and he jumped to his feet as the singer’s supporters cheered the hypocrisy.

“You ever be like, ‘You better get a friend?’ the host muttered incoherently bursting into laughter.

“I shared it with everyone on my team,” Gaga said. “I said, ‘I don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work and you don’t have to perform and you don’t have to work that day, but, I’m going to the show because I just didn’t want to let all the fans down.”

“And the way that I saw it also is that the fans were all putting themselves in harm’s way every day, coming to the show. So, you know,” she added before began cracking up laughing.

“Hahahah. Somebody said, ‘Better than lying,” the host shot back.

WATCH:

Flashback to the height of the pandemic, when Gaga threatened people to mask up.

WATCH:

Satanist Lady Gaga told the peasants to “wear a mask — it’s a sign of respect” in 2020. Now the hypocrite singer admits she performed five concerts with COVID, wearing no mask and got up close and personal with fans in the audience exposing them all to the virus. Rules for… https://t.co/YvHXvI1NzI pic.twitter.com/hb33eA1ySb — LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) May 25, 2024

“I might sound like a broken record but wear a mask. It’s a sign of respect,” she obediently proselytized back then, donning her usual demonic garb.”

Conspicuously, mainstream media outlets including Rolling Stone, NTNews, New York Magazine’s The Cut, Bang Showbiz, Huffington Post and New York Post’s Page Six, covered Gaga’s Covid confession but not a single outlet included the footage of the Q&A showcasing the hypocrisy in their reports.

Lady Gaga has received 36 Grammy nominations, won 13 Grammy Awards, 2 Golden Globe Awards, and 18 MTV Music Awards, to date. She has also received awards from the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Council of Fashion Designers of America. In 2010, Billboard name her Artist of the Year and in 2015 named her Woman of the Year, according to IMDb.

Of course, Lady Gaga is an ardent Biden supporter.