“Kick That F*cking Door Down!” – Kamala Harris Drops F-Bomb on Stage During Remarks at Annual APAICS Summit (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Monday delivered remarks at the annual Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS) Legislative Leadership Summit in DC.

Per APAICS:

The 2024 APAICS Legislative Leadership Summit brings together nonprofit and corporate leaders, subject matter experts, as well as local, state, and federal elected officials to discuss important issues that affect the Asian American & Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander community and the nation at large. Past events focused on issues, policies, practices, and trends in the AA & NH/PI community in an environment that facilitates solution-oriented dialogue and building public service pipelines in communities of color.

Kamala Harris dropped an F-bomb on stage and then cackled.

“We have to know that sometimes people will open the door for you and leave it open and sometimes they won’t,” Harris said.

“And then you need to kick that f*cking door down! Ha ha ha! Excuse my language! Ha ha ha!” Harris said.

