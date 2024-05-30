Kentucky High School Student DENIED Diploma After Honoring Jesus During “Off-Script” Graduation Speech (VIDEO)

A high school in Kentucky withheld a Christian graduate’s diploma when he reportedly went off script during his graduation speech to praise Jesus and encourage others to seek Him.

As the New York Post reported Thursday, Micah Price gave a commencement speech at Campbell County High School in Alexandria, Ky., on May 24.

He reportedly was permitted to praise Jesus Christ by school officials but ended up ticking them off after asking other Christians to find God.

WKRC notes administrators approve the speeches that students rehearse.

“Class, before another word leaves my mouth, I must give the honor, the praise, and the glory to my lord and savior Jesus Christ,” Price began.

The crowd interrupted him with rousing applause before he continued spreading his religious message.

“He is the light, he is the way, the truth, and the life,” Price continued. “Class, everyone in the audience today, I’m here to tell you if you don’t have any of those things in your life, you can’t seem to find the answer, my lord and savior is your answer he will give you the truth, the way and the life.”

Price then revealed in a TikTok video on Sunday that school officials responded by scolding him and denying him his hard-earned diploma.

“After the speech was over, one of the principals came in, tapped me on the shoulder, very politely and professionally told me that I was going to have to go in front of the board and explain what I did because I went off script,” he said.

Superintendent Shelli Wilson defended the decision to withhold Price’s diploma in an interview with WKRC on Monday.

“All speakers were told that going off their submitted speech, or any unplanned choices at graduation, may have repercussions as they would at any school function,” Wilson said.

“Off-program choices such as speech, signs, and caps in support of any cause or religion, injecting inappropriate language, or political election statements could lead to something other than this outpouring of Christian faith,” she continued.