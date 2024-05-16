WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre Stutters Through Word Salad After Reporter Calls Joe Biden Out For Falsely Claiming Inflation was 9% When He Took Office

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blamed Trump and the Covid pandemic when a reporter asked why Joe Biden lied about inflation being 9% when he took office in January 2021.

Biden has falsely claimed that inflation was 9% when he took office. It was 1.4% in January 2021.

Biden’s lie was so egregious that the Washington Post gave him four Pinocchio’s.

Joe Biden has now twice in one week claimed that inflation was at 9% when he took office. It's a particularly hilarious lie because inflation was 1.4% when he took office and hit a HIGH OF 9.1% in June 2022. That was the largest increase over 12 months since 1981. pic.twitter.com/TnVMVduDQw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 14, 2024

Fox News Business reporter Ed Lawrence asked Karine Jean-Pierre why Joe Biden keeps lying about inflation.

KJP absurdly claimed the inflation crisis is a result of the Covid pandemic and supply chain issues.

“I wanna ask you about how the President talks about inflation. So, two times over the past two weeks, the President said inflation was nine percent when he came into office. Is the President misleading Americans on that? Or does it — just not realize that inflation was 1.4 percent when he came into office?”

Karine Jean-Pierre stuttered through a word salad.

“So, you know — and — and thank you for the question, because I know that this — we got a lot of incoming on this yesterday and look, I — what the President was — the point that he was making — uh — is that the factors that caused inflation was in place when he walked in — into the administration — when he took office. Let’s — as you know, the pandemic caused inflation around the world to be — uh — uh — by disrupting our economy and breaking our supply chains — as you know, we had to act quickly on dealing with the supply chain. He put together a task force. You saw the President do that,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

WATCH:

FBN’s @EdwardLawrence: “I wanna ask you about how the President talks about inflation. So, two times over the past two weeks, the President said inflation was nine percent when he came into office. Is the President misleading Americans on that? Or does it — just not realize that… pic.twitter.com/2XzQyUsBY3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 15, 2024

Ed Lawrence wasn’t having it and pushed back.

“But COVID started in March of 2020. So those factors were in place for about a year before the President took office,” he said.

Biden’s tax-and-spend policies led to the inflation crisis, but KJP blamed everyone and everything else.

“Look, I mean — look, the pandemic was happening, right? That caused inflation. That was happening. Supply chain was — was — was breaking our economy. That was happening and it wasn’t just us. It wasn’t just us. It was globally,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

WATCH: